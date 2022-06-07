Kenner League is Coming Back on July 2, 2022

Announced last week, the Nike Pro-City Jabbo Kenner League, traditionally held at the World Famous McDonough Arena every summer, will be coming back in July 2022 to open arms by DC-area fans and the Georgetown Hoyas faithful all over the globe.

That's right, the Kenner League will be back after taking two painful summers off and is expected to run from July 2nd to August 7, likely keeping the traditional weekend afternoon schedule, perhaps with a few Friday nights sprinkled in.

After a two-year hiatus, we plan on making this the best summer basketball ever. You can help us by mentioning your favorite college/pro local basketball players. Who do you want to see this summer? — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) May 28, 2022

The question of whether the games will be streamed online comes up every year, and while almost everyone agrees that fans shouldn’t hold their breaths, perhaps we get to see a deeper glimpse this year via social media highlights.

Recently requesting resumes for media and marketing types, Kenner League is looking for summer interns. So, help spread the word so we all get to see more highlights and clips!

The Kenner League, perhaps taking it’s cue from the late John Thompson, Jr., has typically had a no cameras, no video policy over the years. They’ve relaxed a bit in the Ewing era, perhaps due to the much-esteemed backcourt tandem who will not be named.

Still, Kenner League’s latest YouTube videos appear to be from 2017, which is two years before any pandemic prohibitions, but there were some clips on Twitter and Instagram of the 2019 playoff games.

This year, plenty of eyes will be on GU athletes expected to be on the 2022-23 roster. With two impact freshmen, 9 players not on the team last year (bolded below), and 11 players who did not play a single minute during the conference season last year (Bristol and Riley), seeing who develops this summer, and how much, can be vital. Let’s hope Ewing signs some, if not all, of these guys up for the summer league.

Top talent, especially guards, seems to drive audience and expectations as fans love getting a look at top newcomers.

Seeing guys with DMV ties like Brandon Murray, Jay Heath, and Wayne Bristol, as well as Primo Spears, in McDonough should be a draw.

Learning about freshmen Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass will be fun. Monitoring Mozone, as a grad student, matchup with younger guys (and the occasional elder visitors) will be interesting.

Watching bigs like Wahab, Akok, Mutombo, and Ezewiro battle should prove invaluable.

Seeing how familiar faces like Dante Harris and Jordan Riley bounce back and grow will be an important preseason test.