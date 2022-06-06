SCHEDULE NEWS: Georgetown Reportedly Headed Back to Jamaica Classic

Last week the Hoya Hoop Club teased a pre-Thanksgiving trip as part of the schedule for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas. The hints pointed to another visit to Jamaica and now reports are emerging that Georgetown will be a part of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic on November 18-20 in Montego Bay.

Georgetown, Wake Forest, La Salle and Loyola Marymount will comprise field for the Jamaica Classic this year, source told @Stadium. Event will take place from Nov. 18-20 at Montego Bay, Jamaica. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 5, 2022

Wake Forest, La Salle, and Loyola Marymount are expected join Georgetown in the early season exempt multi-team event. Green Bay and Utah Valley are also reportedly involved, potentially in a separate bracket and may be taking part in pre-event home matchups.

MARK THOSE CALENDARS



The 2022 @jerseymikes Jamaica Classic is returning to the sunny island of Montego Bay, Jamaica. ☀️



Montego Bay, Jamaica

November 18-20, 2022

https://t.co/7Gyg7hZzFS pic.twitter.com/xHqb8DSeaR — Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic (@jamaica_classic) June 3, 2022

Should be noted that Loyola Marymount is back in Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic field after the required 4 year absence. Also: Green Bay



6 TBAs which could include Georgetown — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) June 2, 2022

The Hoyas visited Ewing’s native land in 2018 as part of the event, where they lost to Loyola Marymount and beat South Florida.

There is little other scheduling news for Patrick Ewing and Georgetown at this point, aside from the multi-year deals with and Syracuse (away, Dec. 10th) and South Carolina (home, TBD). The Hoyas were not in the Gavitt Games last year and are expected to have a Big Ten matchup early in the season. A Big 12 contest at Texas Tech on November 30th was announced earlier this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated if/when this report is confirmed.