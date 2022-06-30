BUMMER LEAGUE: Only Four Hoyas Currently on NBA Summer League Teams (Updated)

Unlike last year and years before, it does not look like the Georgetown Hoyas will have quite the formidable contingent in the 2022 NBA Summer League. While many will belooking forward to seeing Aminu Mohammed compete against NBA players, decisions by the Heat and Pistons about Yurtseven and Pickett, respectively, don’t make a whole lot of sense.

Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards.



Additionally, Detroit's two two-way guys are Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim, so Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of those spots. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 28, 2022

As of right now, the NBA Summer League will feature (only):

It was some very disappointing news, the Detroit Pistons appear to not be bringing back Jamorko Pickett on a two-way contract. His spot has been filled. He is not listed on any reports about their summer roster, yet. Detroit’s first game is July 7th.

Após confirmar a permanência de Hami Diallo, o Pistons RECUSOU a "team option" de L. Garza, C. Edwards e F. Jackson. Os três estão fora do Pistons.



Jamorko Pickett, que era two-way, também sai e dá vaga para o Buddy Boeheim. O outro two-way continua sendo o B. Key.



️ | JEIII pic.twitter.com/LYQ6DQz0Os — Pistons Brasil (@PistonsBrasil_) June 28, 2022

Hopefully Pickett can latch on somewhere and re-show his stuff. As of right now, other recent GU players like Kaiden Rice and Chudier Bile have not been mentioned. Fans are used to seeing a handful of Hoyas play in the Vegas, San Fran, and Salt Lake City showcases.

The California Classic (July 2-3) featuring the Lakers, Heat, Kings, and Warriors likely won’t feature any former Georgetown players, with Y7 apparently sitting out until Vegas. SLC Summer League (July 5-7) will add Philadelphia (and hopefully Aminu) along with Utah, Memphis, and OKC before Vegas (July 7-17) opens up to everyone else. There’s still time to add a GU player or two.

As for other Pro Hoyas, Trey Mourning is playing in New Zealand. Jahvon Blair is with Patrick Ewing, Jr. playing for the Newfoundland Growlers in Canada through the end of July. Jessie Govan played for G League Ignite after playing for the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 summer camps. Marcus Derrickson is working out in Maryland. DaJuan Summers is playing in the BIG3. Maybe Kaleb Johnson is available?

Perhaps some rosters will need filling out soon as more teams get involved over the next two weeks. Fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, it looks like James Akinjo will play for the Atlanta Hawks and Mac McClung will headline the Lakers’ squad. Patrick Baldwin, Jr. will play for the Golden State Warriors.

UPDATE: Jahvon Blair is on the Knicks’ roster. They play in Vegas July 7-17th.