BUMMER LEAGUE: Only Four Hoyas Currently on NBA Summer League Teams (Updated)

Unlike last year and years before, it does not look like the Georgetown Hoyas will have quite the formidable contingent in the 2022 NBA Summer League. While many will belooking forward to seeing Aminu Mohammed compete against NBA players, decisions by the Heat and Pistons about Yurtseven and Pickett, respectively, don’t make a whole lot of sense.
Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards.— James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 28, 2022
Additionally, Detroit's two two-way guys are Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim, so Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of those spots.
As of right now, the NBA Summer League will feature (only):
- Greg Malinowski will be on the Orlando Magic, as a part of the Lakeland G-League team
- Omer Yurtseven will play for the Miami Heat, but only in Las Vegas
- Aminu Mohammed is expected to play for the Philadelphia 76ers on his Exhibit 10 contract
- Jahvon Blair (see update below)
It was some very disappointing news, the Detroit Pistons appear to not be bringing back Jamorko Pickett on a two-way contract. His spot has been filled. He is not listed on any reports about their summer roster, yet. Detroit’s first game is July 7th.
Após confirmar a permanência de Hami Diallo, o Pistons RECUSOU a "team option" de L. Garza, C. Edwards e F. Jackson. Os três estão fora do Pistons.— Pistons Brasil (@PistonsBrasil_) June 28, 2022
Jamorko Pickett, que era two-way, também sai e dá vaga para o Buddy Boeheim. O outro two-way continua sendo o B. Key.
️ | JEIII pic.twitter.com/LYQ6DQz0Os
Hopefully Pickett can latch on somewhere and re-show his stuff. As of right now, other recent GU players like Kaiden Rice and Chudier Bile have not been mentioned. Fans are used to seeing a handful of Hoyas play in the Vegas, San Fran, and Salt Lake City showcases.
The California Classic (July 2-3) featuring the Lakers, Heat, Kings, and Warriors likely won’t feature any former Georgetown players, with Y7 apparently sitting out until Vegas. SLC Summer League (July 5-7) will add Philadelphia (and hopefully Aminu) along with Utah, Memphis, and OKC before Vegas (July 7-17) opens up to everyone else. There’s still time to add a GU player or two.
As for other Pro Hoyas, Trey Mourning is playing in New Zealand. Jahvon Blair is with Patrick Ewing, Jr. playing for the Newfoundland Growlers in Canada through the end of July. Jessie Govan played for G League Ignite after playing for the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 summer camps. Marcus Derrickson is working out in Maryland. DaJuan Summers is playing in the BIG3. Maybe Kaleb Johnson is available?
What a pass from Nic Trathen!— Sal’s NBL (@nznbl) June 26, 2022
Trey Mourning rewarded with the two-handed flush! #SalsNBL #LetsGo @skysportnz pic.twitter.com/BJ20dzoPs3
.@DSummersTime went to work in Chicago.— The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) June 25, 2022
Dr. J liked it. #ProHoyas | #BIG3Season5 pic.twitter.com/B0UbfRRkBl
Perhaps some rosters will need filling out soon as more teams get involved over the next two weeks. Fingers crossed.
Meanwhile, it looks like James Akinjo will play for the Atlanta Hawks and Mac McClung will headline the Lakers’ squad. Patrick Baldwin, Jr. will play for the Golden State Warriors.
UPDATE: Jahvon Blair is on the Knicks’ roster. They play in Vegas July 7-17th.
Jahvon Blair is on the Knick's roster. Vegas games run July 7-17th. The 0-9 Growlers have games on the 9th and 15th. https://t.co/vmF0lWuFob https://t.co/77ocdjAceu pic.twitter.com/ndYlCrJ45T— Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) June 30, 2022
