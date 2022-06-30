KENNER LEAGUE IS BACK! Rosters, Schedule and More!

It’s that time of year, sports fans—Kenner League time! Starting Saturday, select players from the Georgetown Hoyas and some DMV-area programs will play in the well respected and much heralded pro-am summer league. After a two year hiatus, the Nike Pro-City Jabbo Kenner League, held at the Georgetown Hoyas’ World Famous McDonough Arena, will come back July 2, 2022 and is scheduled to run every weekend until August 7th.

Here are the tentative rosters and schedules. Hopefully there will be a few surprise guests this weekend and beyond. As always, rosters and schedule subject to change at any time.

NIKE AIR DIVISION TEAMS

The Clyde’s - Qudus Wahab and Wayne Bristol Higher Level - D’Ante Bass and Denver Anglin A. Wash Associates - Bradley Ezewiro and Dante Harris The Tombs - Brandon Murray and Primo Spears Premier Athletics Performance Associates (P.A.P.A) Darren McClinton All Stars Hoya Blue - Jay Heath and Akok Akok (and maybe Malcolm Wilson?) Hoop Magic All Stars The Bulldogs On Point - Ryan Mutombo and Jordan Riley Call Your Mother True Too Youth

July 2, 2022 - SATURDAY

1:00pm ON POINT VS TOMBS

VS 2:15pm THE BULLDOGS VS CLYDE’S

3:30pm P.A.P.A VS CALL YOUR MOTHER

4:45pm HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS VS HOYA BLUE

July 3, 2022 – SUNDAY

1:00PM CLYDE’S VS A.WASH ASSOCIATES

VS 2:15pm TOMBS VS HIGHER LEVEL

VS 3:30pm HOYA BLUE VS TRUE TO YOUTH

VS TRUE TO YOUTH 4:45pm HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS VS P.A.P.A

6:00pm CALL YOUR MOTHER VS THE BULLDOGS

July 10, 2022 – SUNDAY

5:15pm TOMBS VS HOYA BLUE

VS 6:30pm DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS VS CLYDE’S

7:45pm ON POINT VS TRUE TO YOUTH

VS TRUE TO YOUTH 9:00pm HIGHER LEVEL VS P.A.P.A

July 15, 2022 – FRIDAY

8:00pm DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS VS HIGHER LEVEL

9:15pm CALL YOUR MOTHER VS ON POINT

July 16, 2022 – SATURDAY

1:00pm CLYDE’S VS ON POINT

VS 2:15pm HOYA BLUE VS P.A.P.A

VS P.A.P.A 3:30pm A.WASH ASSOCIATES VS THE BULLDOGS

VS THE BULLDOGS 4:45pm HIGHER LEVEL VS CALL YOUR MOTHER

VS CALL YOUR MOTHER 6:00pm TRUE TO YOUTH VS DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS

July 17, 2022 – SUNDAY

1:00pm THE BULLDOGS VS TOMBS

2:15pm CALL YOUR MOTHER VS CLYDE’S

3:30pm HIGHER LEVEL VS ON POINT

VS 4:45pm DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS

6:00pm A.WASH ASSOCIATES VS TRUE TO YOUTH

July 22, 2022 – FRIDAY

8:00pm P.A.P.A VS TRUE TO YOUTH

9:15pm CALL YOUR MOTHER VS DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS

July 23, 2022 – SATURDAY

1:00pm CLYDE’S VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS

VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS 2:15pm TRUE TO YOUTH VS TOMBS

3:30pm ON POINT VS HOYA BLUE

VS 4:45pm HIGHER LEVEL VS A.WASH ASSOCIATES

VS A.WASH ASSOCIATES 6:00pm THE BULLDOGS VS DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS

July 24, 2022 – SUNDAY

1:00pm P.A.P.A VS TOMBS

2:15pm CLYDE’S VS HIGHER LEVEL

VS 3:30pm DARREN MCCLINTON ALL STARS VS HOYA BLUE

4:45pm A.WASH ASSOCIATES VS ON POINT

VS 6:00pm TRUE TO YOUTH VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS

July 29, 2022 – FRIDAY

8:00pm HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS VS A.WASH ASSOCIATES

9:15pm P.A.P.A VS THE BULLDOGS

July 30, 2022 – SATURDAY

2:00pm TOMBS VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS

VS HOOP MAGIC ALL STARS 3:15pm HOYA BLUE VS THE BULLDOGS

VS THE BULLDOGS 4:45pm A.WASH ASSOCIATES VS CALL YOUR MOTHER

July 31 – SUNDAY, August 4 to August 7 – THURSDAY through SUNDAY

Playoffs

There are certainly some interesting games early on this schedule—and some interesting pairings of Hoyas players on teams. One might suggest, for instance, that The Tombs having Brandon Murray and Primo Spears might be indicative of Patrick Ewing’s desire for them to play with each other and get comfortable. The rumors of Malcolm Wilson taking a “walk-on” role may be confirmed with his reported presence on “Hoya Blue” with Jay Heath and Akok Akok, based on long-believed NCAA rules for summer teams to not comprise more than two (scholarship) players from the same program.

Seeing guys with DMV ties like Brandon Murray, Jay Heath, and Wayne Bristol, as well as Primo Spears, in McDonough should be a draw.

Learning about freshmen Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass—on the same team—will be fun.

Watching bigs like Wahab, Akok, Mutombo, and Ezewiro battle should prove invaluable experience.

Seeing how familiar faces like Dante Harris and Jordan Riley bounce back and grow will be an important preseason test.

Have a hot dog for us. HOYA SAXA