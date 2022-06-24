MO TOWN PHILLY: Aminu Mohammed Signs Exhibit 10 Contract with the 76ers

Early this morning, it was reported by Chris Haynes that Georgetown Hoyas freshman guard Aminu Mohammed signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Aminu will likely play for their NBA Summer League team and get a training camp invite to show his stuff.

12up.com describes an Exhibit 10 contract:

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the minimum salary that guarantees the player will receive a camp invite. [The signee], for instance, can either have his Exhibit 10 converted into a two-way contract, or will be waived. If he is waived, the player will be offered $50,000 to sign with the G League affiliate of whomever waved them. Provided he stays on the roster for 60 days, he will earn that $50,000 bonus. The Exhibit 10 contract was created to incentivize players to stay in the G League as opposed to going abroad.

Not to be confused with a “10-Day” contract, the Exhibit 10 does not guarantee any league games, but an Exhibit 10 contract ensures that Aminu would not get just the minimum G League salary if he stays in the U.S. to play for the Sixers’ affiliates. Of course, another NBA team could offer a full contract at any time or potentially poach him for a two-way deal.

The Sixers will likely have Aminu play for their squad in NBA Summer League and then tryout for the big league club before making any decisions about, e.g., waiving him to the G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. The Blue Coats, by the way, had familiar names like Myles Powell, Paul Reed, and Shamorie Ponds on their roster last year, with B-ball Paul earning some solid NBA time backing up Joel Embiid for stretches of the season. The Sixers are in a win-now mode, with Embiid’s MVP-caliber window of play likely closing, so the top roster may me tough to crack for a rookie.

Following Aminu’s NBA Draft process has been interesting, with workouts in Washington, DC, Brooklyn, Atlanta, San Antonio, Chicago, and more, the Sixers were one of the last teams to reach out to Mohammed’s camp. Now, it seems it was for the best. Aminu’s work ethic and determination will fit in nicely with the City of Brotherly Love, should things play out as expected. At minimum, he will get to showcase his talents this summer with a talented team.

Last year, the Hoyas’ Jamorko Pickett earned a tryout with the Detroit Pistons in late August, presumably on an Exhibit 10 deal, after impressing in Summer League and before signing a Two-Way contract with Detroit in late September, during training camp.

In 2020, Georgetown’s Ömer Yurtseven signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Oklahoma City in November , was waived to play for their G-League affiliate during the first COVID season, and was signed by the Miami Heat in May 2021 before dominating in NBA Summer League and earning a roster spot and a new contract. Yurtseven had a solid rookie season and a plan to improve.

As Aminu will likely play for the Sixers’ Summer League team, Patrick Waring of NBS Sports Hour has already identified the matchups:

Aminu Mohammed gets an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers.



76ers will play in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.



Salt Lake

7/5 - vs. Grizzlies

7/6 - vs. Jazz

7/7 - vs. Thunder



Vegas

7/9 - vs. Raptors

7/10 - vs. Nets

7/13 - vs. Heat

7/15 - vs. Nuggets#Hoyas https://t.co/Yfavtj02RV — Patrick Waring (@WaringPatrick) June 24, 2022

A few other BIG EAST players were picked up last night as well. Collin Gillespie appears headed to Denver with opted-in Jeff Green (and Jon Wallace). Julian Champagne headed to the Sixers on a two-way contract.

Congrats, Aminu! Best of luck!