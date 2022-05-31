SCHEDULE: Georgetown Hoyas to Head to Syracuse on December 10th

The 2022-23 Georgetown Hoyas have scheduled former BIG EAST rival, the Syracuse Orange, for Saturday, December 10th at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Of course, tip time and broadcast information are to be determined, but recent visits to the north have been late afternoon or early evening matches featured on the ESPN family of networks.

Mark your calendars - we have an update to the 2022-23 Schedule Presented by MedStar Health!



Hoyas travel to Syracuse on Saturday, December 10! #HOYASAXA | @MedStarHealth



: https://t.co/tdP1gOTOZl pic.twitter.com/jJkVf9jpQt — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) May 31, 2022

Under Patrick Ewing, Georgetown has won the last two home games against Syracuse but has fallen on the road three times. This will be the first game at the arena formerly known as the Carrier Dome. Moreover, this game could be the end of the contract between Georgetown and Syracuse. The rivalry was renewed in April 2019 and reported to run “through 2022-23.”

There is not much other scheduling news for Patrick Ewing and Georgetown at this point, aside from the recent deals with and Syracuse and South Carolina (home). The Hoyas were not in the Gavitt Games last year and hope to have a Big Ten matchup early in the season. A Big 12 contest at Texas Tech on November 30th was announced earlier this month.

NEWS: Next season's game between Syracuse and Georgetown will be played on December 10th at the JMA Wireless Dome, according to a source.https://t.co/4l6PKzMGQ7 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022

Here is the press release from GUHoyas.com:

Hoyas to Play at Syracuse on December 10

WASHINGTON – Georgetown has added a new date to the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule presented by MedStar Health. The Hoyas will face former BIG EAST rival Syracuse University on Saturday, December 10 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Tip time and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

HOYAS VS. SYRACUSE

Syracuse went 16-17 during the 2021-22 season, including a 9-11 mark in ACC play.

Georgetown trails the all-time series 45-52, but has won two of the last three matchups, including a 79-75 win at Capital One Arena on December 11, 2021.

The Hoyas used a second-half surge, including 20 points from then-freshman Aminu Mohammed, to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit for the win.

Mohammed registered a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds while he shot 7-of-14 from the floor and drained 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. He added five assists, two steals and a pair of blocks to his final line.

Mohammed led a quartet of Hoyas in double figures in Donald Carey (18), Kaiden Rice (15) and Collin Holloway (10).

The Blue & Gray owns a 12-32 record in road games against the Orange with its last win at the Dome coming during the 2016-17 season, a 78-71 victory.

In the win, Georgetown’s L.J. Peak recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds and led a trio of Hoyas in double figures as Rodney Pryor added 20 and Jessie Govan chipped in 12. Govan also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.

2022-23 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY MEDSTAR HEALTH

Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech

Dec. 10 Georgetown at Syracuse