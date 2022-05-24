QASUAL QUESTIONS: News About Wahab, Mohammed May Make Georgetown Roster Clearer

There was some news yesterday: Qudus Wahab will be coming back to the Georgetown Hoyas. Since yesterday was Q-Day, perhaps it’s time to bring back the world-famous “Qasual Questions” for the GLOBAL PHENOMENON lunch blog.

“Deja Q” is a very underrated headline https://t.co/pbOhvfCAJV — Jagan Mosely (@J_Mosely) May 24, 2022

It appears that the significantly improved Hoyas roster is getting some attention, especially considering the struggles of last year.

Georgetown’s reeled in LSU transfer Brandon Murray, UConn transfer Akok Akok and just got impact center Qudus Wahab to come back. They’ve added Jay Heath and Primo Spears as well, and Patrick Ewing is high on incoming 4-star freshman Denver Anglin. A strong cycle for the Hoyas. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) May 24, 2022

Also, it does appear that the Georgetown roster may have exceeded allowable capacity under the current NCAA rules.

“I’m happy to see Qudus Wahab back on the Hilltop. I’m looking forward to him helping us get to where we want to be as a team and for our staff to help in his development and his growth.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Qudus Wahab — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) May 24, 2022

The Athletic has reported that scholarship limits may be transitioned to roster limits (e.g., 14 roster spots instead of just 13 scholarships) around August. Separately, Hilltop Hoops has reported that a center not named Ryan may transition to become a walk-on next year. Moreover, second-time transfers in Jay Heath and Qudus Wahab still have to get waivers.

To those players who have moved on from the Hoyas, we wish them well. Aminu Mohammed has an NBA agent now, so he’s gone. Timothy Ighoefe signed with California Baptist. Collin Holloway signed with Tulane. Jalin Billingsley committed to Eastern Michigan. Kobe Clark will transfer to Southeast Missouri State. Tyler Beard will join University of Pacific. Don Carey is headed to Maryland for his fifth year.

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now—with 9 players not on the team last year (bolded) and 11 players who did not play a single minute during the conference season last year (Bristol and Riley):

Last week, the BIG EAST also announced the Big 12 Battle opponents and dates. Georgetown’s 2022-23 schedule is still pretty slim with only Texas Tech (away), Syracuse (away), South Carolina (home), and a mystery Big Ten opponent on the slate.

With a roster constructed to (hopefully) win sooner than later, we’ll see if Patrick Ewing makes some calls and schedules opponents like he wants to earn an NET score able to get into a postseason tournament.

So that brings us to reviving Qasual Questions—at least to celebrate Q-day—using the new 2022 blog commenting system! What could go wrong?

Questions: