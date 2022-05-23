DEJA Q: Qudus Wahab to Return to the Georgetown Hoyas!

The Prodigal Center will return to Big Man U! 6’11” Nigerian center Qudus Wahab and Patrick Ewing will be reuniting next year on the Georgetown Hoyas. Now is the time to let bygones be bygones and get to work!

Rumors have been swirling for several weeks that Georgetown staff and former BIG EAST All-Tournament Team awardee Wahab were in communication. Georgetown was doing their due diligence in talking to a few centers this off-season, and Wahab had plenty of interest from programs around the nation while he was in the portal. Now, we have a story of reuniting, which is terrific for Hoyas fans and bolsters the roster nicely. The vast majority of Hoyas fans want Qudus Wahab to fulfill his destiny here at Georgetown.

Patrick Ewing talking about Qudus Wahab just 2 weeks ago after the 1st rd win over Marquette.



Ewing said that when Wahab leaves - hopefully in 2 YEARS - he should be the best big in the country. pic.twitter.com/ErfZZmXO3j — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 25, 2021

With Ewing adding a handful of good players from the transfer portal this year, including Brandon Murray, Akok Akok, Primo Spears, and Jay Heath, it seems the roster will be capped off with a solid big man returning.

Wahab did not have the best year at Maryland last year, and even when the Terps were playing decently, the fit never looked great. Hoyas fans may have smirked a bit too much at the situation in College Park last year, but with an 0-19 season developing, it quickly became a throwing-stones-from-a-glass-house situation. It was a missed opportunity for the 6’11” Nigerian center and Patrick Ewing.

Wahab had a solid sophomore season with the Hoyas and Georgetown benefitted immensely from having a high field goal percentage low-post player on the floor. Wahab averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2020-21. His 27.7 minutes per game was really only limited by his fouls. Wahab made 127 of 215 field goal attempts that season (59%) and shot 58% his freshman year. Wahab was at about 56% at Maryland, and still about a 67% free throw shooter.

Getting 8 double-doubles in a 26-game season is solid. Wahab kept Ewing’s offense moving and importantly helped by drawing opportune fouls on opposing forwards and centers.

When the Pick and Roll doesn't work, Wahab often posts-up and uses his Ewing inspired post-moves to score. Wahab averages 12.4 pts and 8 rebs. pic.twitter.com/S5tBmYE2Kv — Let's Talk Big East Hoops (@Hoops2College) March 16, 2021

Wahab was part of Ewing’s (by far) best defensive team. Not many fans have been as pointedly critical about Ewing’s defensive scheme as this humble blog contributor, but the top-50 kenpom adjusted defense ranking doesn’t lie. Georgetown’s 2020-21 conference success was built on a huge jump on defense. While Wahab may not have been the “defensive anchor” of that squad, he undoubtedly played major minutes and is likely the best center for team defense since Ewing took command.

Wahab just played a ball screen as well as anyone hoya big in god knows how long — Nolan (@NationWideNolan) February 6, 2020

" " - QUDUS WAHAB



The @GeorgetownHoops sophomore is a FORCE inside for the Hoyas. pic.twitter.com/WzJq4tTYlQ — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) February 7, 2021

Georgetown currently has Ryan Mutombo and Malcolm Wilson as centers on the roster, due to Timothy Ighoefe’s presence in the transfer portal. Having Akok Akok as a defensive-minded power forward could certainly alleviate some help duties for a guy like Wahab. Mutombo could develop at his own pace and some pressure would be alleviated.

Qudus Wahab on what stats mean to him: "Yeah, I don't really care about stats. I'm just trying to handle business... if it's to block shots, rebounds, score in the paint- I just have to do it." — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) December 14, 2020

Working out with Akok, Mutombo, and Wilson will certainly help Wahab and the bigs develop each day, while the added experience of Wahab in Ewing’s system should help these new guards and wings learn Ewing’s systems.

Wahab will need to improve his kick-outs with guys like Murray, Heath, Spears, and Dante Harris ready to shoot the three, but those guards will also be grateful to pad their assist stats by feeding him in the post and off screens. Any way you cut it, Wahab is a fit.

Again, by all accounts, that list of bigs—Akok, Mutombo, Wilson, and Wahab—might be some of the smartest, focused, and nicest 6-10-plus human beings in the world.

Welcome home to Big Man U, Q! HOYA SAXA!

GUHOYAS PRESS RELEASE

Qudus Wahab Returns to Georgetown for 2022-23 Season

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team has announced the return of Qudus Wahab to its 2022-23 roster. The native of Lagos, Nigeria will return to the Hilltop for the upcoming season after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at GU before spending his junior season at the University of Maryland.

Prior to the addition of Wahab, Georgetown, with six commits, was tabbed No. 4 on 247Sports.com’s 2022 Transfer Basketball Team Rankings.

ON THE RECORD

“I’m happy to see Qudus Wahab back on the Hilltop. I’m looking forward to him helping us get to where we want to be as a team and for our staff to help in his development and his growth.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Qudus Wahab

“It’s good to come home to a fanbase and a system that I am familiar and comfortable with. There will be a lot of new faces on the team and coaching staff that I have built a good relationship with recently, which makes this transition easier. I am excited to play with and work with my new Hoya team. I think coming back to the Hilltop will prepare me even more for my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.” - Qudus Wahab

QUDUS WAHAB (CENTER / 6-11 / 240)