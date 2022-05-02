 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HOYA SAXA! UConn Forward Akok Akok Commits to Georgetown

The 6-9 junior forward is the third intra-conference transfer for the BIG EAST

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Jenna Watson/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It appears that the Georgetown Hoyas will be adding 6’9” UConn transfer Akok Akok to the 2022-23 roster. Akok announced his commitment via Instagram.

Akok is the third transfer within the BIG EAST, following Corey Floyd Jr. transferring from UConn to Providence (after a red-shirt year) and DePaul’s David Jones moving to St. John’s.

Akok Akok is transferring after three years at UConn. Akok had also been looking at Pittsburgh and Ohio Sate recently.

Akok was recruited by Patrick Ewing before he committed to UConn.

Per Game Table
Season School Conf G GS MP FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS SOS
2019-20 UConn AAC 25 24 28.0 2.3 5.5 .413 1.8 3.7 .489 0.5 1.8 .261 0.8 1.3 .594 1.3 4.2 5.5 0.4 0.4 2.6 1.0 1.6 5.8 5.34
2020-21 UConn Big East 7 0 4.1 0.6 1.1 .500 0.4 0.7 .600 0.1 0.4 .333 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 1.3 8.59
2021-22 UConn Big East 23 7 13.9 1.3 2.7 .476 0.7 1.5 .486 0.6 1.2 .464 0.3 0.8 .333 1.1 2.1 3.2 0.3 0.2 1.1 0.1 0.9 3.4 6.88
Career UConn 55 31 19.1 1.7 3.8 .435 1.2 2.4 .492 0.5 1.4 .338 0.5 0.9 .500 1.1 2.8 3.9 0.4 0.3 1.7 0.5 1.1 4.2 6.94
The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

Welcome, Akok! HOYA SAXA!

