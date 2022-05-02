HOYA SAXA! UConn Forward Akok Akok Commits to Georgetown

It appears that the Georgetown Hoyas will be adding 6’9” UConn transfer Akok Akok to the 2022-23 roster. Akok announced his commitment via Instagram.
Akok Akok announces his commitment to Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/JxFI10Z2eP— Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) May 3, 2022
Akok is the third transfer within the BIG EAST, following Corey Floyd Jr. transferring from UConn to Providence (after a red-shirt year) and DePaul’s David Jones moving to St. John’s.
Akok Akok is transferring after three years at UConn. Akok had also been looking at Pittsburgh and Ohio Sate recently.
Mass Rivals coach Vin Pastore told @PghSportsNow that Akok Akok has arrived on campus at #Pitt for his visit.— George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) April 30, 2022
Visit was initially scheduled for last week, but after Akok caught an illness, it was pushed back to this week.https://t.co/0x4HWs0IM5
Akok was recruited by Patrick Ewing before he committed to UConn.
|Season
|School
|Conf
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|SOS
|2019-20
|UConn
|AAC
|25
|24
|28.0
|2.3
|5.5
|.413
|1.8
|3.7
|.489
|0.5
|1.8
|.261
|0.8
|1.3
|.594
|1.3
|4.2
|5.5
|0.4
|0.4
|2.6
|1.0
|1.6
|5.8
|5.34
|2020-21
|UConn
|Big East
|7
|0
|4.1
|0.6
|1.1
|.500
|0.4
|0.7
|.600
|0.1
|0.4
|.333
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|1.3
|8.59
|2021-22
|UConn
|Big East
|23
|7
|13.9
|1.3
|2.7
|.476
|0.7
|1.5
|.486
|0.6
|1.2
|.464
|0.3
|0.8
|.333
|1.1
|2.1
|3.2
|0.3
|0.2
|1.1
|0.1
|0.9
|3.4
|6.88
|Career
|UConn
|55
|31
|19.1
|1.7
|3.8
|.435
|1.2
|2.4
|.492
|0.5
|1.4
|.338
|0.5
|0.9
|.500
|1.1
|2.8
|3.9
|0.4
|0.3
|1.7
|0.5
|1.1
|4.2
|6.94
Generated 5/2/2022.
The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:
-
5 Timothy Ighoefe 7-0 250 C Sr. Lagos, Nigeria / NBA Academy Africa
- 31 Wayne Bristol Jr. 6-6 205 G Sr. Upper Marlboro, Md. / St. Thomas More School (Conn.) Howard
- 32 Malcolm Wilson 7-0 205 C Sr. Columbia, S.C. / Ridge View
- Jay Heath 6-3 195 G Sr. Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson
- Akok Akok 6-9 F 205 Manchester, NH / Putnam
- 2 Dante Harris 6-0 170 G Jr. Washington, D.C. / Lakeway Christian Academy [Tenn.]
-
23 Collin Holloway 6-6 220 F Jr. Baton Rouge, La. / Port Allen
-
24 Kobe Clark 6-6 180 F Jr. St. Louis, Mo. / Vashon
-
0 Aminu Mohammed 6-5 210 G So. Temple Hills, Md. / Greenwood Laboratory School [Mo.]
-
3 Tyler Beard 6-2 180 G So. Chicago, Ill. / Hargrave Academy [Va.]
-
4 Jalin Billingsley 6-8 225 F So. Cleveland, Ohio / Lutheran East
- 12 Jordan Riley 6-4 195 G So. Brentwood, N.Y. / Brentwood
- 21 Ryan Mutombo 7-2 252 C So. Atlanta, Ga. / The Lovett School
- Brandon Murray 6-5 214 F Baltimore, Md. / IMG Academy
- Primo Spears 6-3 185 Hartford, Conn. / Mt. Zion (Md.) Prep
- Incoming freshman Denver Anglin 6-2 G from New Jersey
- Incoming freshman D’Ante Bass 6-7 F from Savannah, Georgia
-
10 Chuma Azinge 6-3 183 G Sr. San Marino, Calif. (walk-on)
- 55 Victor Muresan 6-10 190 F Jr. Potomac, Md. (walk-on)
Welcome, Akok! HOYA SAXA!
