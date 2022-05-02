HOYA SAXA! UConn Forward Akok Akok Commits to Georgetown

It appears that the Georgetown Hoyas will be adding 6’9” UConn transfer Akok Akok to the 2022-23 roster. Akok announced his commitment via Instagram.

Akok Akok announces his commitment to Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/JxFI10Z2eP — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) May 3, 2022

Akok is the third transfer within the BIG EAST, following Corey Floyd Jr. transferring from UConn to Providence (after a red-shirt year) and DePaul’s David Jones moving to St. John’s.

Akok Akok is transferring after three years at UConn. Akok had also been looking at Pittsburgh and Ohio Sate recently.

Mass Rivals coach Vin Pastore told @PghSportsNow that Akok Akok has arrived on campus at #Pitt for his visit.



Visit was initially scheduled for last week, but after Akok caught an illness, it was pushed back to this week.https://t.co/0x4HWs0IM5 — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) April 30, 2022

Akok was recruited by Patrick Ewing before he committed to UConn.

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

Welcome, Akok! HOYA SAXA!