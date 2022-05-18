Aminu Mohammed at the NBA Draft Combine, Will NOT Return to Georgetown (UPDATED)

There has been an UPDATE and Aminu Mohammed will remain in the NBA Draft and will not be returning to Georgetown.

Per source, Aminu Mohammed will remain in the NBA Draft and will NOT be returning to Georgetown. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) May 18, 2022

As a freshman, Aminu averaged 13.7 points per game and 8.2 rebounds, playing 32.2 minutes per game in 31 games (6 wins). Known for his excellent motor and desire, the 6’5” Mohammed was a 5-star recruit from Nigeria by way of D.C. and Missouri. He is 20 years old and speculation of a one-and-done year was correct.

Hoyas fans will miss the opportunity for redemption with Aminu on the team enact year but look forward to following his career as a professional. It will also be interesting to see if Aminu completes his degree, as reportedly desired by his family. Georgetown fans wish him the best of luck.

Aminu Mohammed did it all for @GeorgetownHoops today and joined Shootaround postgame to break down the dub! pic.twitter.com/9VjLGZ26Bp — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) December 11, 2021

Aminu Mohammed grew up in Nigeria watching videos of Kobe and LeBron. At age 14 he arrived in the U.S. 2 years later, he's ranked top 15 in Class of 2021 and stacking scholarships! pic.twitter.com/3guin5CumX — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 26, 2019

Georgetown Freshman forward/guard Aminu Mohammed is at the NBA Draft Combine this week and expected to play for “Team Johnson” in 5-on-5 drills Thursday (4:15) and Friday (12:15). The games will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNNEWS.

Aminu Mohammed will be on Team Johnson for the Draft Combine Scrimmages.



Thursday

4:15p - Team Johnson vs. Team Erman



Friday

12:15p - Team Johnson vs. Team Weaver #Hoyas https://t.co/Q2Tpk3gv6X — Patrick Waring (@WaringPatrick) May 18, 2022

Patrick Waring was first in identifying Mohammed’s team details, as well as when he will be playing this week. He also posted this clip of Jeff Van Gundy talking about Alonzo Mourning, recently, which is awesome.

As for channels, ESPN announced that coverage of the “2022 Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine” will include “Thursday’s coverage tips off at 3 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and continues at 5 p.m. on ESPN2” while “Friday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. on ESPN2 and continues at 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS.” So it sounds like Hoya fans can catch Aminu on ESPNNEWS to start on Thursday and then The Deuce for the end of Thursday and maybe part of Friday. Perhaps some streaming will be available.

Some details have been coming out from the Combine’s measurements, including that Aminu may have the sixth largest wingspan at the event.

Largest Wingspan Differentials

9.75 Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

9.25 Ron Harper, Rutgers

8.25 Wendell Moore, Duke

7.75 Ryan Rollins, Toledo

7.5 Trevion Williams, Purdue

7.5 Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

7.5 Marjon Beauchamp, G League Ignite — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2022

The BIG EAST has six players at the combine playing throughout both days.

The Big East now has 6 representatives in the NBA Combine



Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Justin Lewis, Marquette

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Julian Champagnie, St John's

Tyrese Martin, UConn

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall



Tune in to ESPNEWS tomorrow at 3 pm to cheer on our guys! — Let's Talk Big East Hoops (@Hoops2College) May 18, 2022

While no one wants to get their hopes too high for a return, there is a pathway for Aminu Mohammed to one back to Georgetown if he were to go unselected in the NBA Draft. It is understood that NBA Combine invitees who go undrafted are allowed to come back to the NCAA by announcing on or before the Monday after the draft. In other words, June 1st is not the deadline for Aminu.

Mohammed could let everyone know his intentions and waive his eligibility by signing with a non-NCAA-approved agent before then. Of course, Mohammed may be drafted or sign with a team of his choosing as an undrafted free agent before fans understand that his collegiate days are actually done.

Hoyas fans want Aminu to be drafted early this year (or next). Second-round picks are not guaranteed contracts. For instance, Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was drafted 49th overall and played eight games before being waived last March after a plantar fasciitis injury. Luka Garza, the 52nd pick from last season originally signed a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons before converting it to a standard NBA contract. Sandro Mamukelashvili, drafted 54th, played on a two-way.

Signing as a UDFA might be more flexible and lead to long-term development with the right partner, like the Miami Heat or the San Antonio Spurs. Recently Hoyas fans have seen Ömer Yurtseven transition from the G League during COVID-19 bubble season to a full NBA contract with the playoff-bound Heat, as well as Jamorko Pickett securing a two-way deal with the Pistons.

On Wednesday, Mohammed was clocked at a maximum vertical jump 36.0 inches and a “no-step vertical” jump height of 29.5 inches.

With shooting drills, Aminu Mohammed made 23/30 (77%) in the shooting off-the-dribble drill, which appears to be tied for second place with Collin Gillespie (as of right now), and made 15/25 (60%) in the spot-up shooting drill.

Updated Shooting off the dribble numbers pic.twitter.com/BnsJxE0jdH — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 18, 2022

Updated spot up shooting numbers. Hugo Besson (@HugoBesson8 ) tops the list... pic.twitter.com/1F9z9WqX7c — Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) May 18, 2022

Mohammed is definitely fighting and making his case to be a high draft pick. Best of luck, Aminu.

