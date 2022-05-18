SCHEDULE NEWS: Georgetown’s Opponent for 2022 BIG EAST- Big 12 Battle Reported

The opponent for the Georgetown Hoyas in the 2022 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle has been reported. According to Jon Rothstein, the Hoyas will be facing Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas as part of the inter-conference matchup series. The game will reportedly be held on Wednesday, November 30th and will likely be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Source: The Big East-Big 12 Battle games will be played on the below dates:



Baylor at Marquette (11/29)

PC at TCU (11/30)

Gtown at TT (11/30)

KSt at Butler (11/30)

Creighton at UT (12/1)

SHU at KU (12/1)

Okla St at UConn (12/1)

OU at Nova (12/3)

WV at X (12/4)

SJU at ISU (12/4) https://t.co/T6gGKizSLM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2022

This game looks tilted quite a bit at this point. Texas Tech (27-10) was ranked #7 by Kenpom last year. Led by former assistant Mark Adams, the Red Raiders were a three seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Duke after making the Sweet Sixteen. The Tech fans have reasons to be excited about their program since Chris Beard left.

Texas Tech appears to be reloading with the number 1 transfer ranking according to 24/7 Sports (Georgetown is #4). The Red Raiders are adding De’Vion Harmon from Oregon, D’Maurian Williams from Gardner-Webb, Fardaws Aimaq, a 6’11” center from Utah Valley, and Jaylon Tyson from Texas.

Hoyas fans will naturally think of Mac McClung when they think of Texas Tech. Following the Great Defection in 2019, McClung transferred out of Georgetown and left a poor taste with the Georgetown faithful due to his comments of seeking a “family” atmosphere at his new school. Recent interviews with McClung feature the G-League All-Rookie Team honoree citing “off-court issues” at Georgetown and that he maintains a good relationship with Patrick Ewing. It’s probably time to for everyone to move on.

This will be the fourth year of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, with Georgetown losing to TCU last year, losing to West Virginia in 2020, and beating Oklahoma State in 2019.

The matchups will take place in late November and early December, featuring 10 of 11 BIG EAST teams and 10 of the Big 12 programs. In 2021 the series was tied. In 2019 the BIG EAST was 8-2, while in 2020, the six games that weren’t canceled were split 3-3.

The contract is expected to run out next year, after the 2022-23 season, unless the relationship is renewed or extended.

There is not much other scheduling news at this point, aside from the recent deals with South Carolina (home) and Syracuse (away). The Hoyas were not in the Gavitt Games last year and are expected to have a Big Ten matchup early in the season along with this announced Big 12 contest.