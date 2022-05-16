USC-Upstate Transfer G/F Bryson Mozone Commits to Georgetown

On Sunday night, Bryson Mozone, a 6’6” G/F and four-year player with USC Upstate in the Big South, committed to the Georgetown Hoyas. Looking at the projected roster (further below), this appears to be the 13th scholarship player for Georgetown. However, with Aminu Mohammed at the NBA Draft Combine, discussions of a current center transitioning to a walk-on role, and NCAA discussions of removing scholarship limits, fans could potentially see further moves by Patrick Ewing and the staff.

Last season, the North Augusta, SC native, Mozone, averaged 15.8 points per games, in 33.2 minutes with 5.7 rebounds. Mozone made 71 of 184 three-point attempts (38.6%) for the year and 108 for 217 of his two-pointers (49.8%). Mozone also made 77 of 90 free throws last season (85.6%). It appears that Mozone has graduated and will be available to play immediately.

Mozone looks to be a solid addition, and, turning 22 on July 24th, he appears to be the oldest player on the roster. Judging by last year’s game stats, Mozone may have some streakiness to his three-point shooting, but also had some big nights at the charity stripe.

Mozone had a 24-point effort in a loss to Longwood, where UpstateSpartans.com reported “Senior forward Bryson Mozone led the way for the Spartans, shooting 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) from the field, including 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from three to lead Upstate with a game-high 24 points while adding six rebounds.”

The Mozone announcement did not coordinate with a press release from GUHoyas.com. Communications has improved vastly these past few months with an uptick in posts regarding transfer additions, such as, Brandon Murray, Primo Spears, Jay Heath, Akok Akok, and Bradley Ezewiro, as well as freshman Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass. Hilltop Hoops reported at 7:30 PM that a commitment that evening was possible.

Adam Zagoria and Joe Tipton have picked up the story of the commitment, fans await Georgetown’s announcement or “edit” graphic. This humble blog contributor is not ready to break out his old-Denzell-Hosch-tin-foil hat, but a since-deleted Tweet from an assistant coach has some Hoya-senses tingling.

Perhaps more importantly, Mozone might be the 13th player on this roster. Ending the off-season free agency market would frankly be less fun—especially considering rumors of recent discussions between Patrick Ewing and Qudus Wahab, as well as the small amount of hope that Aminu Mohammed returns if unselected in the NBA Draft. It is understood that NBA Combine invitees who go undrafted are allowed to come back to the NCAA before the Monday after the draft.

Even though I included Bristol as returning - he ended up on the 21-22 roster at some point but never played - we could see 9 players make their Georgetown debut in the 22-23 season.



Good luck guessing the rotation. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) May 16, 2022

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

Still, there are other whispers of roster moves that might create space. For instance, there have been suggestions that Ryan Mutombo may transition to a “preferred walk-on” spot that would open up a scholarship. There is some evidence that Trey Mourning did this to help “uncle” Pat a few years ago. Moreover, there are questions if Malcolm Wilson is retuning to the team or focusing more on his education and other extra-curricular activities. (NB: My apologies If I rushed through these very small rumors, but my goal was to dismiss them before they got bigger, not amplify them.)

Frankly, none of the scholarship numbers may matter by the end of the summer. The Athletic reported that the NCAA may be removing scholarship limits and transitioning to roster-size limits. Nicole Aurbach reports that the rationale is: “If college athletics is supposed to be about opportunities for young adults, then why are there arbitrary caps on team financial aid in any sport?” This seems to makes sense with regard to other changes in recruiting, and maybe Georgetown has a heads-up in this area due to the positions of President Jack DeGioia and BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman. We shall see what it means for Georgetown’s roster.

In the meantime, here are some highlights of Bryson Mozone.

Bryson Mozone gives USC Upstate the lead and the WIN with a Game Winning Fadeaway Jumper with 3.6 seconds left and they beat UNC Asheville 74-73 pic.twitter.com/ODN30OY0KG — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 15, 2022

Welcome, Bryson! HOYA SAXA