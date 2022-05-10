HOYA SAXA! Georgetown Announces LSU F/C Bradley Ezewiro to Join 2022-23 Roster

Just when everything appeared to be getting quiet, the Georgetown Hoyas announce that LSU-transfer Bradley Ezewiro will be joining the 2022-23 roster. The 6’8”, 246-lb Californian comes to D.C. via LSU and Oak Hill Academy.

Ezewiro did not play a whole lot of minutes at LSU in his one year. More specifically, Ezewiro got 29 minutes in 7 games, where he was 4 for 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the charity stripe (11 points total). The opponents were all non-conference programs, aside from Georgia where he played two minutes.

Ezewiro is, however, a big body with who had some interesting teams recruiting him. Reports were that he played well at the Peach Invitational with a couple double-doubles. At minimum, Ewing has added some depth at center and forward, with apparently a solid amount of potential.

Nevada Sports Net reported in late April that Ezewiro was down to UAB, Oregon State, and Nevada, but it looks like Nickelberry kept the Hoyas in-touch. NSN also said, of Ezerino:

Ezewiro is originally from Southern California, playing for Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif., before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., for his senior season. As a high school junior, Ezewiro averaged 17.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. After graduating from high school, Ezewiro didn’t play basketball in 2020-21 before enrolling at LSU. He will have three years of eligibility at his next school and can play immediately as a first-time transfer. The 19-year-old left-hander was a three-star recruit coming of high school. 247Sports.com ranked him as the No. 269 prospect in the 2021 class, picking LSU over offers from USC, Arizona State, Tennessee, Oregon State, TCU, Washington State and Virginia Tech, among others.

#Hoyas: Incoming players



Freshmen:

Denver Anglin

D’Ante Bass



Transfers:

Bradley Ezewiro

Akok Akok

Brandon Murray

Jay Heath

Amir Spears — MTCWithMook ️ ✒️ (@MTCwithMook) May 10, 2022

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

GUHoyas Press Release:

Hoyas Add Bradley Ezewiro to 2022-23 Roster

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team has announced the addition of Bradley Ezewiro to its 2022-23 roster. Ezewiro spent his freshman season at LSU (2021-22) before entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 product grew up in Torrance, California and attended Bishop Montgomery before spending his senior year at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

ON THE RECORD

“I’m excited to bring in Bradley Ezewiro. In this offseason, we have focused on bringing in physicality and athleticism in the post and Brad definitely fits the bill. He will bring a presence that is much needed down low.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Bradley Ezewiro

“I received a lot of interest from Power 5 schools and had visits scheduled. But when I got the call from Coach Ewing and Coach Nickelberry, in my mind, that’s where I wanted to be. My mom grew up in Virginia and she loved Coach Ewing and Alonzo [Mourning], which made me a Georgetown fan growing up. Being reunited with my guy Brandon Murray just makes it more exciting. I’m just looking forward to bringing my physical style of play to the BIG EAST next year.” - Bradley Ezewiro on his decision to attend Georgetown

BRADLEY EZEWIRO (FORWARD/CENTER / 6-8 / 246)

Appeared in seven games, averaging 1.6 ppg and 0.9 rpg during the 2021-22 season.

Made his first appearance in the season opener against University of Louisiana Monroe.

Tallied a career-high five points on 2-for-3 shooting against McNeese on November 18.

He also scored two points against ULM (11/9), Texas State (11/12) and Belmont (11/22)

Recorded a career high of three assists against Lipscomb on December 22.

Played power forward at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia his senior year of school (2019-20) after previously playing at Bishop Montgomery in Torrance, California.

Averaged 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season

At the time of his signing, he was a three-star recruit and a top-10 recruit in California.

Welcome, Brad! HOYA SAXA!