PORTAL WATCH: F Kobe Clark Enters the Transfer Portal

That makes four players leaving Georgetown as transfers after the 0-19 season

By whipple
Creighton v Georgetown - Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images

Add another transfer for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas. It’s been reported that forward Kobe Clark has entered the transfer portal. This follows last week’s departures of C Timothy Ighoefe, F Jalin Billingsley, and G Tyler Beard for Georgetown.

It was only a matter of time before an exodus for the Georgetown Hoyas after going 0-19 in conference play. Hopes that the Hoyas may only lose a player or two to the transfer portal are gone, and increasingly desperate fans are now wishing for replacement players that increase Georgetown’s talent level via the same transfer portal.

Kobe Clark, out of Missouri, had some injury issues these past two years, including an injured hamstring that delayed the start of this season for him. According to sports-reference.com, Clark got in only 11 games in 2021-22, beating the 10 games of his freshman year. For the season, Clark was 1 for 4 from the field and had 9 rebounds—four of them were off the offensive glass. Clark’s hustle made him a fan favorite, especially as Ewing experimented with different lineups out of desperation down the stretch. Clark played 3 minutes in the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament Championship game and will forever be remembered as part of that squad.

Attrition of the roster was somewhat expected after a tough season. Of course, rumors of adding transfers that a new assistant coach has prior connections with may not help with concerns of earning playing time.

Fans were going to be disappointed no matter who decided to leave. Time will only tell if allowing these four to leave will be the correct moves.

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this:

Best of luck, Kobe.

