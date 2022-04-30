HOYA SAXA! Transfer Guard Jay Heath Commits to Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas will be adding 6’3” Arizona State-transfer Jay Heath to the 2022-23 roster. Heath is from Washington, DC by way of Boston College and Arizona State.

Heath started 17 of 28 games for the Sun Devils and scored 10.6 ppg in 28.4 mpg. Heath made 46 out of 107 three point attempts last year (43%) and shoots about 38% through all three years of his college career.

Dante Harris

Aminu Mohammed (NBA Draft Early Entrant)

Brandon Murray (LSU Transfer)

Primo Spears (Duquesne Transfer)

Jay Heath (ASU Transfer, needs waiver for 22-23 since he's a 2X transfer) https://t.co/IRbb2VzV5T — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 30, 2022

Former Sun Devil guard Jay Heath headed back to the East Coast: Heath shot 42% from the field and 43% from long distance with that average from deep the best on the team. He also hit 74% from the line. https://t.co/q2yZe3nBtf — Sun City/SCW News (@SC_SCWNews) April 30, 2022

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

Of course, Collin Holloway (or even Jalin Billngsley or Timothy Ighoefe) could potentially return from the portal. Likewise, Don Carey has the options of going pro, transferring, or returning for another year. The fate of Aminu Mohammed is still undecided as he remains committed to the NBA Draft process.

Arizona State transfer Jay Heath has committed to Georgetown! pic.twitter.com/6uIKEy0VcI — 336 Edits (@336edits) April 30, 2022

Press Release by GUHoyas:

Hoyas Add Jay Heath to 2022-23 Roster

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University men’s basketball has announced the addition of Jay Heath to its 2022-23 roster. Heath was most recently at Arizona State (2021-22) and was previously at Boston College (2019-20, 2020-21). The 6-foot-3 guard is a native Washingtonian who played the final two years of his career at Woodrow Wilson High School.

ON THE RECORD

“We’re excited to bring in Jay Heath - he adds versatility and scoring. His experience and toughness will make him a key part of our team next season” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Jay Heath

“Georgetown was the right fit for me. More than anything, I wanted to get back home to DC and Georgetown and the coaching staff gave me the opportunity to do that. I’m part of a close family and it means a lot to me that I can see them more and be closer to my support system.” - Jay Heath on his decision to attend Georgetown

JAY HEATH (GUARD / 6-3 / 195)

At Arizona State (2021-22) was second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg), appearing in 28 games with 17 starts to his credit.

The DC native scored in double figures 17 times for the Sun Devils, including a season-best 20 points in a 63-61 win over Utah on February 26, 2022.

During the 2020-21 season, Heath was Boston College’s leading scorer (14.5 ppg) while averaging 33.6 mpg.

Scored a career-high 28 at Florida State on March 3, 2021 with eight 3-pointers and posted five 20-point games during the 2020-21 season.

During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 13.1 ppg (second on team) including 26 double-figure scoring games, including 15 straight to close the season.

He set a Boston College freshman record with 65 made 3-pointers in 2019-20.

At Wilson, he was named to the 2018-19 Washington Post All-Met First Team and was a two-time DCIAA First Team All-City selection as a junior and senior.

As a senior, he averaged 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Helped Wilson capture its third-consecutive DCIAA Championship in 2019.

Welcome, Jay! HOYA SAXA!