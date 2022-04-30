WARD WATCH: DeMatha Wing Tyrell Ward to Announce at 4PM

Today is a day we’ve all been waiting for—well, if you’ve been tracking recruiting for the Georgetown Hoyas. DeMatha wing Tyrell Ward will be announcing his college commitment. Ward was committed to Xavier before their coaching change and he reopened his recruiting. Choosing from LSU, Virginia Tech, and Georgetown, Ward will announce at 4PM.

It’s Tyrell day.



Five-star senior Tyrell Ward chooses between LSU, Georgetown, and Virginia Tech. Four O’ Clock eastern for his choice. Former Xavier pledge.



Has visited with all three staffs. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 30, 2022

Ward is a 5-star wing listed at 6’7” and 170 pounds. 247 Sports has him as a 4-star and ranked 35th. He is from Hyattsville, Maryland. The Hoyas have been recruiting Ward for awhile, and well before his prior commitment to XU.

Xavier blog, Banners on the Parkway, said this of Ward when he originally committed:

Ward is whippet thin at only 185 pounds, but his game differs greatly from Xavier’s other new and thin player. Ward is a downhill player who was focused on football until a growth spurt shot him up nearly a foot as he entered high school. Not a primary ballhandler, Ward is a slasher who wants to get into the lane to either create for a teammate or finish at the rim himself. The one area where Ward has struggled has been his outside shot, though in a recent invitational he showed off a revamped jumper and knocked down 40% of his outside shots in a small sample. Defensively, Ward has shown the ability to guard multiple positions and showcased good lateral quickness.

There are a couple factors that seem to lean in the Hoyas favor this time around. For instance, there are rumors that Georgetown may have quietly hired former Xavier assistant coach Jordan Brooks. Rob Cassidy of Rivals noted:

Patrick Ewing recently added former Xavier staffer Jordan Brooks to his bench, and Brooks’ ties to Ward are strong to say the least. The relationship between the two goes back to Brooks’ grassroots coaching days, and the fact that Ward was signed with Xavier while Brooks was the school’s director of recruiting says a lot.

2022 5 Tyrell Ward (@tyrellward_) is now up to eight predictions for @GeorgetownHoops between @247Sports and @Rivals. Former Xavier commit will be announcing his decision tomorrow. — Heat Check (@HeatCheckHoops) April 29, 2022

Ward would be a terrific addition to the hometown Hoyas. Adding a talented wing always helps. Ward’s game tape certainly feels reminiscent of Jamorko Pickett because of his build, but he’s likely coming in more polished than Pickett on day one.

As for Georgetown’s depth chart, the front court is probably more of a hole for Ewing and the Hoyas than a wing. Without Ward, the current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this:

Keep your fingers crossed.