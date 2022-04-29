HOYA SAXA! Transfer Guard Primo Spears Commits to Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas will be adding 6’3” Duquesne-transfer Amir “Primo” Spears to the 2022-23 roster. Primo is from Connecticut by way of Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland. Perhaps even more surprising: GUHoyas actually broke the news of Spears’ commitment!

In one year at Duquesne, according to sports-reference.com, Spears started 28 games and averaged 12.7 points per game with 3.0 assists, in 32.2 minutes per game. Spears made 30 of 100 three-point shot attempts and 73 of 98 free throws. With two-pointers, Spears was 109 for 279 (39%).

Duquesne transfer Amir "Primo" Spears has committed to Georgetown, he tells @On3sports.



“The Georgetown coaching staff instantly treated me like family…It’s time to bring that G-Town ball back!”



Story: https://t.co/rCk46wc4hG pic.twitter.com/DIiHQ5gK6Y — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 29, 2022

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this right now:

Of course, Collin Holloway (or even Jalin Billngsley or Timothy Ighoefe) could potentially return from the portal. Likewise, Don Carey has the options of going pro, transferring, or returning for another year.

Freshmen G @primo_spears avg 12.7ppg & cemented himself quickly as a tough shot maker & lethal iso threat



Always room for improvement for a young player like him but he’s got all the tools to be great ⭐️



Who gets him ?? @GeorgetownHoops @HilltopHoops_ @JTheSportsDude @BPrzybylo pic.twitter.com/CSPXoqZg81 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) April 29, 2022

Press Release by GUHoyas:

Hoyas Add Primo Spears to 2022-23 Roster

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University men’s basketball has announced the addition of Primo Spears to its 2022-23 roster. After spending his freshman season (2021-22) at Duquesne, Spears entered the transfer portal and received interest from multiple schools before choosing Georgetown. The 6-foot-3 guard from Hartford, Connecticut spent one year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland before heading to the Dukes.

ON THE RECORD

“Primo Spears is another integral piece to our team next season. He is a proven scorer but in addition to that, he gives us another physical defensive-minded guard who can make the right passes.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Primo Spears

“Georgetown was unexpected, but as soon as I was here, it felt like family. With one of my best friends in Brandon Murray already committed here, it just felt right. The chance to play for a Hall of Famer and to hear Coach Ewing break down my film and articulate my game to me - it’s all a blessing. My relationship with the coaching staff, especially Coach Nickelberry, is superb, and I very much appreciated the way the staff treated my family. I want to thank my Mt. Zion coaches - Roderick Harrison and Brian Scott - for helping me get to this point.” - Primo Spears on his decision to attend Georgetown

PRIMO SPEARS (GUARD / 6-3 / 185)

At Duquesne, Spears played in all 30 games with a team-high 28 starts and averaged a squad-best 32.2 minutes per game.

With 12.7 ppg, Spears was just the fifth freshman in Duquesne history to lead the team in scoring. He also led the squad in assists (91 / 3.0 apg) and was second in steals (39 / 1.3 spg).

With the Dukes, he earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors three times (11/15, 1/24 & 3/7).

He tallied 381 points, seventh-most ever by a DU freshman.

Spears scored in double digits 19 times with 20+ point performances against American (21), at Marshall (23), at UMass (21), at Fordham (20), at Davidson (20), at GW (25), La Salle (34) and vs. Rhode Island (30) in the A-10 Tournament.

The eight 20-plus point games were a team high.

The 34-point game vs. La Salle tied the DU freshman scoring record originally set in 2018. Spears scored 25 of the 34 in the second half. When he followed that up with 30 points vs. Rhode Island, he became the first freshman in school history to post back-to-back 30-point games.

Prior to his time with the Dukes, he played at Windsor High School in Connecticut before spending a prep year as a combo guard at Mt. Zion Prep where he averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 apg in an abbreviated national schedule in 2020-21.

Since entering the NCAA portal, Spears also received interest from: UConn, DePaul, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pitt, Seton Hall, TCU, Wake Forest, Xavier

Amir “Primo” Spears (@primo_spears) isolates and sinks the Game Winning step back 2 Point Jumper with just 3.6 seconds left for Duquesne to beat New Hampshire 64-62 pic.twitter.com/y7jrvAjY9g — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 11, 2021

⚜️ Available Transfer ⚜️



Primo Spears

Ball Guard

Duquesne

**3 Years of Eligibility Remaining**



13 PPG | 3 APG | 3 RPG | 1 SPG@primo_spears #transferportal #Duquesne pic.twitter.com/lQDeOBlxFo — Transfer Tapes (@TransferTapes) April 21, 2022

different level im about to tap into pic.twitter.com/4hp1Tt4y1R — PrimSpears3 (@primo_spears) July 21, 2020

Welcome, Primo! HOYA SAXA!