PORTAL WATCH: Georgetown’s Carey and Holloway Enter the Transfer Portal

The defections may not be over yet for the Georgetown Hoyas as Donald Carey and Collin Holloway have entered the transfer portal. A press release by Georgetown specifically notes an opportunity for each of Carey and Holloway to return to the Hoyas.

There has been an uptick across the nation in entries for the transfer portal this week due to a de facto May 1st deadline for the one-time transfer waiver. Clearly Georgetown was not immune to those entering exploring their options.

The roster is thin right now with six players in the portal and Aminu Mohammed in the NBA Draft. Earlier transfers in Tyler Beard, Kobe Clark have found new homes in Pacific and Southeastern Missouri State, while Timothy Ighoefe and Jalin Billingsley have not announced any further transfer news. Brandon Murray remains the only addition via the portal, while Georgetown did announce the addition of future freshmen Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass to the program for the 2022-23 season.

According to sports-reference.com, Collin Holloway averaged 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. He started 20 games, including 18 BIG EAST matchups. Holloway led the team in field goal percentage (.453) for guys playing more than 15 minutes per game. Holloway’s development and aggressiveness earned him a lot of playing time this year, and fans were thrilled to root for his continued growth.

Captain Don Carey played 54 games over 2020-2022 with the Hoyas after transferring from Siena and Mount St. Mary’s. Carey averaged 13.5 points per game last season and made 64 of 165 three point attempts (38.8%). Carey has declared for this year’s NBA Draft but, should he withdraw, would be using his COVID waiver eligibility to play a fifth year of college ball. It is reported a Carey is currently at the Tampa Bay Pro Combine.

Clearly, these two were fan favorites through a tough year.

Press Release:

Carey and Holloway Enter Transfer Portal

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University men’s basketball players Don Carey and Collin Holloway entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Carey previously declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Carey, the first captain named under Head Coach Patrick Ewing, has spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at Georgetown following stints at Mount St. Mary’s (2017-18) and Siena (2019-20). Carey has one year of eligibility remaining due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the 2020-21 season.

In two years at Georgetown, Carey appeared in 54 games, making 48 starts while averaging 10.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 2.3 apg. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 43.8% (192-438) from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range while hitting 90.0% (99-110) of his shots from the free throw line.

In four years of collegiate basketball, Carey scored 1,215 points, grabbed 386 rebounds and dished out 305 assists in 116 games played with 108 starts to his credit. Following the 2021-22 regular season, Carey was the recipient of the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.

Holloway has spent the last two seasons with the Blue & Gray, appearing in just 10 games his freshman season before returning from injury his sophomore year to play in 28 games, starting 20. During the 2021-22 season, Holloway averaged 9.2 ppg and 2.9 rpg while shooting 45.3% (86-190) in 25.5 mpg. For his career, Holloway put up 7.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg and shot 45.8% (92-201).

Carey remains fully dedicated to the NBA draft process. Both Carey and Holloway have elected to keep their options open, including continuing their careers at Georgetown or at another institution.

Best of luck to Don and Collin. Hoya Saxa.