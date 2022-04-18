LINKS: Transfers, Recruiting and Aminu

Anyone following the guardian of Aminu Mohammed on Twitter might infer that Aminu is not likely returning, based on some expressed displeasure with the recent additions to the program. The Hoya faithful would love nothing more than to have Aminu come back to school, help redeem the program with success, and ride off to a decades-long NBA career. It seems like Pat wants that, too.

College coaches aren’t always supportive of their players leaving early for the #NBADraft Some selfishly try to discourage them from doing so. Patrick Ewing had nothing but positive things to say about #AminuMohammed testing the waters#TheReMatchhttps://t.co/GXFHBYjfce pic.twitter.com/chDDQcK9S8 — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) April 18, 2022

Learning from past faux pas with speaking too soon regarding Mac McClung and Marcus Derrickson’s decisions, Patrick Ewing has refrained from directly commenting on Aminu’s potential to return to the Georgetown Hoyas. Ewing’s instead relayed his advice to Aminu, and frankly, it’s perfect—”go test the waters and see where you’d be drafted, and of that avenue doesn’t work out for you, then I would love to have you back.”

After Ewing’s interview, Aminu’s guardian messaged Adam Zagoria saying, “We will go through the draft process and let that play out” and “Any other decision counter to that will be made at the appropriate time.” The guardian tweeted: “I have told certain individuals before and will state it personally myself so it will be clear Aminu is not testing the waters regardless of what might be said by anyone else he has declared for the upcoming draft and is committed 1000% to that process!!” and that “Any decision to return to school at whatever school that might be will be made at a timetable that we determine!!!” That’s 100% fair.

Let’s be clear, Georgetown fans want Aminu back for the sake of the program and for his own development. Aminu is a special talent with an exceptional motor and incredible discipline. The goal for a 5-strar-rated recruit should be to get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft. As stated before, getting into the first round, let alone being a top-15 pick, could be a difference of well over $3 million over two years when compared to a non-guaranteed second round pick and/or UDFA signing as a two-way G-League player. Improving perimeter shooting and consistency is something we’ve seen players do with coaches Crouch and Ewing. Moreover, we are well aware of Aminu’s classroom success and his family’s academic goals—staying another year could significantly expedite earning a degree, rather than coming back to school several additional summers. Returning to Georgetown for another year makes a whole lot of sense for everyone involved.

All Minu does is grind. All he knows. You a fool if you think front offices won’t love him. Cares about nothing but the team. — Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) April 1, 2022

Such an exercise in debating semantics of “testing the waters” seems inefficient. I think we’re all saying the same thing—we want Aminu to succeed enormously. Anyone who was paying attention to Georgetown last season understands that Aminu cannot give anything less the 100% and is indeed fully committed to the pre-draft process right now.

But Aminu needs this pre-draft experience and feedback. There are only 70 spots at the NBA Draft Combine and 30 picks in the first round. It’s not automatic that Aminu goes pro, and we all think that’s why he hasn’t retained an agent yet. It has to be the right situation regarding, e.g., team, draft position, and developing a plan for professional success.

In the past, Aminu’s guardian has recommend that other top college players, rather than enter the transfer portal, might choose to join the “right” NBA/G-League teams known for developing young talent (e.g., Spurs, Raptors, Heat), so maybe Mohammed takes that route if the correct dance partner arises in these meetings. Hoyas fans will be thrilled to see Aminu hook up with the right team and impact the NBA the way we know he can whenever the timing turns out to be right—now or in the future.

But, for now, this humble lunch blog contributor, and many other fans, want to see another year of Aminu in the BIG EAST and would hope that Ewing’s present endeavors to add top-level talent and coaching to this program do not deter Aminu Mohammed from returning to Georgetown one iota.

For better or worse, this is still the program of John Thompson and Patrick Ewing, and we’re all making the best of it as Ewing tries to move onward and upward.

Patrick Ewing discussed dealing with fans shouting racist derogatory things during games and holding up insulting signs

“Coach Thompson stood up for me. He pulled us off the floor and said we’re not continuing the game until those racist signs come down”https://t.co/GXFHBYjfce pic.twitter.com/0nvG1P8NrY — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) April 18, 2022

Here are some links:

“Marcus Hammond, the 6-foot-3 Niagara transfer originally from Queens, had an “awesome” visit to Georgetown over the weekend… In addition to Murray, the Hoyas remain in the mix for Oklahoma State transfer forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and UConn transfer forward Akok Akok” https://t.co/cm5Am5pZnj — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) April 18, 2022

Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond has ‘awesome’ Georgetown visit; Rutgers, Notre Dame, K-State up next | Zagsblog

“The trip went totally awesome,” said Cardozo coach Ron Naclerio, Hammond’s high school coach who spoke with Georgetown assistants by phone. “He and his family loved it.” Georgetown has already added LSU transfer Brandon Murray, a shooting guard, and believes Hammond, a point guard who averaged 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a senior, would complement Murray in the backcourt. “They would form one of the best backcourts in the country,” Naclerio said of Georgetown’s message.

Marcus Hammond on his visit to Georgetown today. pic.twitter.com/uyarU1rIBx — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) April 17, 2022

Niagara graduate transfer Marcus Hammond is visiting Georgetown this weekend and Rutgers early next week, per a source. Notre Dame is now involved as well. #rhoops #HoyaSaxa #irish https://t.co/5jdRPSMeI3 — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) April 15, 2022

Georgetown Announces the Addition of Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass to 2022-23 Roster | GUHoyas

Georgetown men’s basketball has announced the addition of Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass to the program for the 2022-23 season. Anglin and Bass both signed National Letters of Intent earlier this year. “I’m happy to bring both Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass in as part of our incoming class. They are both vital pieces of the puzzle as we work to build this program back. I’m excited for these two to arrive on campus and hit the ground running. They will both be important factors in our success.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on the addition of Denver Anglin and D’Ante Bass

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this:

First meet back on the track! I jumped a 22.3 no warm up #athlete pic.twitter.com/DLYZvBVesq — D’ante Bass (@Thedantebass) April 15, 2022

Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier appears to be down to four schools | College Basketball Transfers

Norchad Omier, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, who is one of the most coveted players in the portal - appears to be down to four schools. He announced on Thursday that he will choose between Miami, Florida State, Texas Tech and Georgetown. Omier is one of the most intriguing prospects in the portal, as an athletic 6’7 forward, who averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game for Arkansas State last year. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Norchad Omier’s Top 4: Miami, Georgetown, Texas Tech, Florida State.



One of the top transfers in the portal. https://t.co/SwC6RKp8H0 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2022

Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier (17.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg) will visit Florida State today and tomorrow and Georgetown on April 21-22, per source. Has already visited Miami and may visit Texas Tech last week of April.



Those are final 4 for the coveted transfer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 18, 2022

Detroit transfer Antoine Davis plans to visit Maryland, Kansas State and Georgetown, per Mike Davis.



Will also take two more visits and an unofficial visit to Cincinnati.



Averaged 23.9 PPG last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2022

UConn transfer Akok Akok will take a visit to Georgetown on Wednesday, a source told @Stockrisers. In addition, the Hoyas are heavily prioritizing Niagara transfer Marcus Hammond, a NYC native. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 17, 2022

There were rumblings about B. Huntley-Hatfield and Efton Reid, but those were premature. They’ll be, amongst others, involved with Akok Akok. https://t.co/m5QtSkopiL — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) April 15, 2022

Akok Akok, the transferring @UConnMBB F,

will visit Georgetown Wednesday-Thursday and Pitt Friday-Saturday and will likely take a couple of other visits, per his AAU coach.



First by @JonRothstein — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 17, 2022

I love it https://t.co/WtiVcck518 — Terrell Allen (@ked_rell) April 17, 2022

Is the Georgetown coaching staff now full with Nickelberry, Crouch, and Orr? Or, as often rumored this offseason, will we see Orr transition and another new name come through? The roster website has three assistants for 2022-23 ... https://t.co/SiK8aTxRfY pic.twitter.com/ggY07I4qIN — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) April 15, 2022

As always, check out LCPolo18’s recruiting tracker bit.ly/HoyaRecruiting