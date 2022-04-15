ELEVATION: Clinton Crouch Named Assistant Coach of Georgetown

Current staff member for the Georgetown Hoyas, Clinton Crouch has been officially added to the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach. Crouch’s prior role of “Special Assistant to the Head Coach” from 2019 until present has been viewed as a positive inside and outside the program, and his new role allows him to recruit more actively.

After dismissing Robert Kirby and Akbar Waheed, Patrick Ewing now has Crouch, Kevin Nickelberry, and (potentially) Louis Orr as his assistant coaches—unless another hiring officially moves Orr to a different role.

The announcement for Crouch joining as Special Assistant to the Head Coach was made in October 2019. As a special assistant, Crouch could help with recruiting but there were limitations, such as travel.

Hoyas’ Roster Updated, New Special Assistant to Ewing named! https://t.co/rJeoU4Vvfc pic.twitter.com/bo4c36PfZM — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) October 25, 2019

Crouch is a very popular coach among Georgetown fans based on the way the players respect and acknowledge him, as well as his social media interaction. He is well respected for his knowledge, communication, and experience with players of various ages, backgrounds, and even genders—remember, he was a Director of Player Development and Assistant Coach for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

Here is the GUHOYAS press release:

Ewing Promotes Clinton Crouch to Assistant Coach

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Patrick Ewing announced the promotion of Clinton Crouch to assistant coach on his staff on Friday. After spending the previous three seasons as special assistant to the head coach for the Blue & Gray, Ewing has promoted him to assistant coach, effective immediately.

ON THE RECORD

“I’m deeply grateful to be chosen for this position to represent this University. I’m thankful that Coach Ewing gave me this opportunity because this is where I want to be. I’m looking forward to learning more from him and helping him grow his program.” - Assistant Coach Clinton Crouch

“Over the last three years, Clinton Crouch has done an outstanding job to help this program in many facets. I know that he will be an integral part of what we are building in the future.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing

CROUCH ON THE HILLTOP

Clinton Crouch joined the Georgetown staff in September 2019 as the special assistant to the head coach.

In his three years with the program, two GU alums have made it to the NBA in Omer Yurtseven (Miami Heat) and Jamorko Pickett (Detroit Pistons).

Crouch was part of the staff that helped the Hoyas win its conference-leading eighth BIG EAST Tournament title in 2021.

The win marked a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time after a six-year drought.

Since joining Ewing’s staff, the Hoyas have picked up a pair of BIG EAST major awards (2022 & 2020 Sportsmanship Awards) and seen three players on the BIG EAST All-Tournament team, including Dante Harris, the recipient of the 2021 Dave Gavitt Trophy as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

ROAD TO GU: CLINTON CROUCH

Clinton Crouch joined the Georgetown coaching staff in September 2019, bringing nearly two decades of experience at the high school and professional levels.

Crouch arrived on the Hilltop after spending seven years at The Skills Society, where he oversaw the development of dozens of professional athletes from the NBA and WNBA. Through pre-draft, in-season, and off-season programs, Crouch was instrumental in the development of multiple lottery picks, several draft picks, all-stars, and collegiate All-Americans.

In 2010, Crouch served as the director of player development and assistant coach for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. While on staff, he helped lead the organization to its first 20-win season team and its first Eastern Conference Regular Season title. That year, the Mystics also sent a franchise-record three players to the All-Star Game.

Crouch served as the head coach at Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. from 2006-10, where he guided the Knights to an overall record of 113-27, averaging more than 28 wins per season including a school-record 34 wins in 2008. During his time at Friendship, Crouch led the Knights to three-straight top 10 finishes (2007-10). His teams finished with the highest GPA of all team sports at Friendship for three-consecutive years and generated more scholarships in that span than all other DC Public Schools combined.

Before Friendship Collegiate Academy, Crouch served as the top assistant under the late Gerald Moore at Friendly High School in Fort Washington, Maryland. There, he helped guide Friendly to a three-year overall record of 77-7, including back-to-back Maryland State Championships in 2003 and 2004. He was on the Capital Classic coaching staff in 2004, a game featuring future NBA Stars Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge.

In his nine seasons as a high school basketball coach, Crouch’s teams won 190 games and he coached five All-Americans, seven future professionals, one high school player of the year and dozens of players who earned collegiate scholarships.

CROUCH’S DISTRICT TIES

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Crouch led the state of Maryland in scoring and garnered several awards including First Team PG County and Washington Post All-Met honors while at Full Gospel.

After lettering for four years, he graduated with a B.A. in marketing from Saint Francis University and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Strayer University.

Crouch and his wife Yodit have three children.

Congrats, Coach Crouch! HOYA SAXA