PORTAL TARGET: LSU’s Brandon Murray Deciding Among Three Programs at 3PM

Many fans promised they wouldn’t get too excited this offseason before any official news came out, but recent prognostications of Brandon Murray coming to the Georgetown Hoyas in his decision tonight at 3PM has the Hoya faithful letting their guard down a little in optimistic anticipation.

The decision was expected at 9PM on Monday per Adam Finkelstein but recently changed. Over the weekend, Murray visited three schools—Georgetown, Tennessee, and Illinois—with the intention of announcing his decision the following Monday.

Brandon Murray actually did it and visited 3 schools over the weekend. He decides on Monday between the 3 of Tennessee, Illinois and Georgetown. Would be a massive piece for Illinois pic.twitter.com/6SFKRetzCq — Armchair Illinois (@ArmchairIllini) April 11, 2022

Since the addition of Kevin Nickelberry to the Georgetown Hoyas coaching staff, there has been hope that an infusion of talent could be on its way. The names of a couple former Louisiana State players in the transfer portal have been frequently uttered in college hoops circles as potentially joining Georgetown, including Murray. Georgetown fans would welcome any LSU transfers or decommits, any of which could very well help turn the tide for Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas heading into next season.

Brandon Murray is a 4-star SG who received an offer from Georgetown in 2020. His former coach Kevin Nickelberry is now here.



As a freshman at LSU, he averaged 10 PPG.



Would be a MASSIVE get for our Hoyas. He decides between us, Illinois and Tennessee tonight!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/8Nhg55ASsS — District Divided (@DistrictDivided) April 11, 2022

Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports took a look at Brandon Murray’s transfer options, saying:

LSU transfer guard Brandon Murray is one of the top free agents in the transfer portal. Murray, a former top-100 prospect in the Class of 2021, started 32 of 33 games at LSU as a freshman. Murray averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard shot 33% from 3-point range for LSU. He made 40 3-pointers in 33 games. Murray also shot 48% from the floor on 2s and 68% at the charity stripe. Murray was deadly on top-of-the-key treys (45%), and he also shot 72% at the rim last year. Murray obviously is a talented offensive player, but he also profiles as an elite perimeter defender. Even though he was just a freshman, Murray hounded opposing SEC ball-handlers all year long with the ability to make game-changing plays above the rim and in the passing lane.

After Georgetown’s rough season, their biggest advantages are being close to Murray’s hometown of Baltimore and recent hiring Kevin Nickelberry. Let’s see if it pays off.