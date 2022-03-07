SPORTSMANSHIP: Donald Carey Takes Home BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award

Donald Carey—captain, graduate student, and guard with the Georgetown Hoyas—has been named the winner of the 2022 BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.

From @GeorgetownHoops, team captain Donald Carey is the recipient of the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award! pic.twitter.com/HhK687rpnd — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 7, 2022

Don Carey is in his second year with Georgetown and is the first captain under Patrick Ewing. Carey averages 13.6 points per game this year and has made 62 of 157 three-point attempts (39.5%) in 27 games.

Georgetown's Donald Carey wins the Big East Sportsmanship Award. He's the third Hoya to do so.



2020 Jagan Mosely

2012 Jason Clark



(11) Georgetown plays (6) Seton Hall on Wed at 930ish at MSG — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 7, 2022

Here is the press release from GUHoyas:

Carey set career highs with 13.6 ppg on 118 made field goals, hitting 39.5% from distance (62-157) and 90.9% from the line (70-77). He also logged a personal-best 120 rebounds and 40 steals this season.

In BIG EAST action, Carey has averaged a squad-best 14.2 ppg.

The graduate student, in his second year on the Hilltop, is the first captain to be named during Ewing’s tenure.

The Hoya captain went on an 18-game double-digit scoring streak (12/18/21 - 03/02/22), averaging 14.1 ppg with 7.7 rpg over that span.

Carey registered his 1,200th career point this season while also sinking his 400th career field goal.

The Upper Marlboro native is just the third to win the Sportsmanship award and second during Ewing’s tenure, joining Jagan Mosely (2019-20) and Jason Clark (2011-12)

UP NEXT

Georgetown is gearing up for the 2022 BIG EAST Tournament presented by Jeep. The Hoyas are the #11 seed in the four-day tournament and will face #6 Seton Hall on Wednesday, March 9 with tipoff slated for 9:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden, the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Salute to the captain himself, Don Carey, for winning the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award! @donnc_13 has been our leader on and off the court with more than 1200 points and 400 FG!#HOYASAXA



✍️ | https://t.co/iXt0A5mw9T pic.twitter.com/JIJUTE7QBa — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 7, 2022

Here is the press release from the BIG EAST:

BIG EAST Announces Individual MBB Awards

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Conference has announced the winners for four individual awards for its 2021-22 men’s basketball season on Monday.

The league’s head coaches select the award winners and they are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The BIG EAST will announce the remaining individual awards: BIG EAST Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete on Wednesday, March 9.

Kalkbrenner, a 7-1 sophomore center from St. Louis, Mo., has been the leader of a Creighton squad that has transformed into a strong defensive club. His 80 blocked shots lead the BIG EAST and his blocked shot average of 2.7 ranks second. Kalkbrenner has been the anchor of a Bluejay defense that leads the BIG EAST in field goal percentage defense, allowing only 40.0 percent shooting. Creighton ranks second in scoring defense in conference play, yielding only 67.5 points per game.

Marquette’s Lewis took the leap from top reserve in 2020-21 to elite player and scoring champion this season. Last year, the 6-7 forward from Baltimore, Md., averaged 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a top reserve. This season, Lewis earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors after averaging 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. His scoring average ranked third in the league and he was fourth in rebounding. Lewis is the only player in the league to rank among the top five in both categories. On the final day of the regular season, Lewis became the scoring champion, averaging 18.2 points in BIG EAST games.

Providence’s Bynum has been the dynamic backcourt leader who has helped propel the Friars to their first regular-season BIG EAST title with a 14-3 conference mark. They are 24-4 overall. The 5-10 point guard from Largo, Md., started only three conference contests, but led the Friars in scoring in league play with a 15.6 average. He shot 46.5 percent from 3-point range and ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists with a 4.9 mark, all in league games. Bynum became the first league player in 25 years with three games of 25 or more points off the bench in the same season.

