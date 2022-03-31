PORTAL TARGETS: LSU’s Brandon Murray and Efton Reid Would Be Game Changers

Since the addition of Kevin Nickelberry to the Georgetown Hoyas coaching staff, there has been hopeful optimism that an infusion of talent could be on its way. The names of two former Louisiana State players in the transfer portal have been frequently uttered in college hoops circles as potentially joining Georgetown: Brandon Murray and Efton Reid. These two—and any other LSU transfers or decommits—could very well help turn the tide for Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas heading into next season.

With Nickelberry going to Georgetown the Hoyas are now in strong position for LSU transfers Brandon Murray, Efton Reid and Alex Fudge, sources confirm



Could be huge for Patrick Ewing https://t.co/AykAg3wtW8 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 25, 2022

Yes, Adam Zagoria’s tweet is almost a week old and new news about potential recruiting has been slow. But with the recent announcement of three Georgetown players entering the transfer portal, it makes sense that clearing roster space was likely needed prior to any stronger recruiting whispers or firm commitments.

The rumors of Murray and Reid coming to the Hoyas have been around since at least a Tweet of March 22nd and, perhaps just as importantly, there are been little news about Efton Reid or Brandon Murray talking seriously with any other programs.

LSU freshman Efton Reid has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Former five-star prospect in the 2021 class averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this past season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 31, 2022

Hopefully Nickelberry is monopolizing their time, in a good way. Sure, there’s no shortage of teams who might be reaching out to Murray or Reid, but the relatively quiet pursuit of these transfers may be a good sign for their relationships with Coach Nick and Georgetown.

If these top transfer targets are waiting on the Hoya faithful for encouragement, this is the cue. They are game changers.

Isaac Trotter of 247 Sports took a look at Brandon Murray’s transfer options, saying:

LSU transfer guard Brandon Murray is one of the top free agents in the transfer portal. Murray, a former top-100 prospect in the Class of 2021, started 32 of 33 games at LSU as a freshman. Murray averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard shot 33% from 3-point range for LSU. He made 40 3-pointers in 33 games. Murray also shot 48% from the floor on 2s and 68% at the charity stripe. Murray was deadly on top-of-the-key treys (45%), and he also shot 72% at the rim last year. Murray obviously is a talented offensive player, but he also profiles as an elite perimeter defender. Even though he was just a freshman, Murray hounded opposing SEC ball-handlers all year long with the ability to make game-changing plays above the rim and in the passing lane.

Travis Branham, of 247Sports, recently reported on the center, saying that “Reid was ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the 2021 Composite Rankings and he averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 19.6 minutes a game this season.” Branham also noted that the “6-foot-11 big man out of LSU committed to the Tigers in a very tight recruiting battle against Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and NC State amongst others.”

There’s more than meets the eye to @lsubasketball freshman Efton Reid. Watch the full story by @adam_guttuso at the link in our bio before the tigers play tonight pic.twitter.com/L7gDAFxC8e — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) March 18, 2022

Time will tell if Ewing and Nickelberry will bring in these two talents. Hoyas fans could really use some good news and commitments from Murray and Reid would certainly go a long way.