PORTAL WATCH: Ighoefe, Beard, Billingsley Enter the Transfer Portal

Well, it was only a matter of time that the Georgetown Hoyas, after going 0-19 in conference play, would lose a player or two to the transfer portal and here we are. Georgetown has announced three players are entering the transfer portal: C Timothy Ighoefe, F Jalin Billingsley, and G Tyler Beard.

Timothy Ighoefe almost became the rare senior to make it 4 seasons of playing under Ewing.



So far Blair and Pickett are the only guys to do so.



Malcolm Wilson will technically be a senior in 22-23 but he didn't play at all his frosh season — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 30, 2022

Timothy Ighoefe, currently a junior, has the most games in a Georgetown jersey for active players with 60 games and 21 starts under his belt. According to sports-reference.com, Ighoefe averaged 2.8 points per game and 5.7 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game last season.

SWATTED! ❌❌❌



Timothy Ighoefe with a huge rejection for @GeorgetownHoops

The 7-footer from Lagos, Nigeria always had the NBA-ready body but was did not make the jump after his minutes nearly doubled this year. He started 20 of 24 games (14 BIG EAST games) as a hand injury caused him to miss several games, some of which overlapped a program COVID pause. Big Tim’s personality will be most missed.

The Nigerian is a product of the #NBAAcademy Africa.

Freshman Jalin Billinglsey, 6’8”, played 30 games and averaged 10.8 minutes. Billingsley scored 2.1 points per game and grabbed 1.8 rebounds. He made 21 of 58 two-pointers (.362) and shot 3 for 13 (.231) from three for the season.

Jalin Billingsley is CLUTCH with the shot clock winding down.

Billingsley’s size and athleticism had fans believing his ceiling is high.

The Hoyas finished an alley-oop?! Riley to Billingsley! pic.twitter.com/Fn0knnFiIw — Hoya Saxual (@Hoya_Saxual) November 20, 2021

Tyler Beard with the nice pass to J Bill for the finish at the rim!#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/A4ZHBe0WzB — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 7, 2022

Tyler Beard, a 6’2” freshman guard from Chicago, played 20 games and got two starts this season. Beard averaged 3 points per game in 12.3 minutes over the season and had 19 assists in 18 BIG EAST games (208 minutes).

BEAT the buzzer!



Tyler Beard moves the Hoyas to within three to close the half.

Beard was a fan favorite as a solid backup point guard with some highlight dishes. There were calls at times by fans to play Beard more as frustrations with the season grew.

Georgetown got a good one in 2020 CG Tyler Beard



@tylerbeard24 @WYoungBoysBball @GeorgetownHoops pic.twitter.com/sdcykdt2xz — BallerTV (@BallerTV) February 11, 2020

Attrition of the roster was somewhat expected after a tough season and some differences of opinions. Of course, rumors of adding transfers that a new assistant coach has prior connections with may not help with concerns of earning playing time.

It sounds like there had to be some transfers, and fans were going to be disappointed no matter who decided to leave. Time will only tell if allowing these three to leave will be the correct moves.

The current 2022-23 roster is expected to look like this:

Best of luck to Tim, Tyler, and Jalin.