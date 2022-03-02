TRENDING: The Reaction to Georgetown Statement Supporting Patrick Ewing

These are not laughing times, but the Georgetown Hoyas appear to be the laughingstock of the BIG EAST, and potentially all of NCAA basketball, with the recent statement by Georgetown Athletics and Director Lee Reed in support of Patrick Ewing as head coach.

Here is a little taste of some of the Tweets and links:

Whoa, man.



This is going to be an even bigger mess than we thought. pic.twitter.com/XLt9n6Bagg — Yankee1O570 (@Yankee1O570) March 2, 2022

Georgetown director of athletics Lee Reed released a statement on Wednesday to show support for Patrick Ewing https://t.co/R5cYKQ8srP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2022

Georgetown retaining Patrick Ewing pic.twitter.com/bivVl3xlgu — UConn: It's here (@NoEscalators) March 2, 2022

Georgetown HC Patrick Ewing received an endorsement from the university amid rumors of his firing.https://t.co/IKOc7x8bqB — ClutchPoints CBB (@ClutchpointsCBB) March 2, 2022

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown are 0-17 in the Big East. But he’ll be back as coach, school says. https://t.co/niYxNttn42 — OutKick (@Outkick) March 2, 2022

Let's go to a live look at Georgetown's last remaining fan as he learns the dual nails in the coffin news that the Hoyas might keep Ewing while the hated Terps might land Big Rick pic.twitter.com/7VhBvdzKE9 — Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) March 2, 2022

Georgetown has released a statement on Patrick Ewing:



“We, the Hoyas of Georgetown, are committed to Patrick Ewing. We think he’s good & stuff. Hey, did you know he played here in the 80’s? Anyway, the guy got luc- I mean hot for like 5 games. Please respect our decision.” — Not Ron Jothstein (@RonJothsteinn) March 2, 2022

Georgetown is either going to have a basketball program or a Pat Ewing fan club. Seems like we’ve chosen the latter. https://t.co/79LMv9iG1D — An Ethical Donald (@donaldonethics) March 2, 2022

Other Big East coaches hearing they get two games against Ewing's Georgetown next year pic.twitter.com/EmvURhNpbg — UConn: It's here (@NoEscalators) March 2, 2022

Having attended the UConn Georgetown game on Saturday, where literally 2/3 people in the crowd were UConn fans, and then seeing the Georgetown statement about not firing Ewing its hard to imagine Georgetown having any fans at all next year. — Walkrightier (@walkrightier) March 2, 2022

Live look at Georgetown to Ewing. pic.twitter.com/25zSDSrG6f — Matt Michaels (@MattyMike0718) March 2, 2022

UMass to part ways with men's basketball head coach Matt McCall, Georgetown gives coach Patrick Ewing vote of confidence as dismal regular season ends for Hoyas. https://t.co/xbyZHJILkh — CollegeAD (@collegead) March 2, 2022

Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing gets dreaded vote of confidence before game vs. Seton Hall https://t.co/G5VdPIOgJc — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 2, 2022