GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Seton Hall

Game 29: Georgetown Hoyas (6-22, 0-17) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 9-8)

When: Wednesday, 7PM

Where: Prudential Center

Previews: Seton Hall, Georgetown

Series: Hoyas lead 61-53 (Pirates lead 31-23)

Last meeting: Seton Hall won the first meeting at Capital One Arena, 70-63 on Feb. 1

TV: CBS Sports Network (Andrew Catalon & Steve Lappas)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 388, Radio.com

Seton Hall

7 p.m.

Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.)

CBSSN

NET Ranking: Seton Hall 33, Georgetown 194

KenPom Ranking: Seton Hall 30, Georgetown 185

KenPom Projection: Seton Hall 82, Georgetown 67 (92 %)

Line: Seton Hall -13.5

Now it may have felt like Georgetown’s season ended this past Sunday in an 86-77 home loss to UConn - especially afterwards when coach Patrick Ewing said, “I’m hoping I’ll be back” - but the beat goes on as the Hoyas wrap things up before the BET with a two-game road trip this week.

First up is a stop in Newark to complete the season series with Seton Hall on their Senior Night in what could also be a preview of a first-round matchup come March 9 around 9:30 pm.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: The Hoyas need a win to avoid the third ever 0-18 record in league play (2009 DePaul, Miami 1994). Two more losses would leave the Hoyas all alone with the worst ever record in league history.

Seton Hall: The Pirates have won 6 of 8 in the league since sitting at 3-6 on Jan. 26. Seton Hall is comfortably in everyone’s NCAA Tournament projections and is now playing for seeding. Coach Kevin Willard and the Pirates could clinch a third straight winning record in Big East play - and sixth in seven years - with a victory tonight. They went 9-9 in 2019. A loss to Georgetown would certainly knock the Pirates down a line or two.

NEWARK’S NOT NICE

Georgetown has lost six straight at Seton Hall including four double-digit losses under Ewing. The Hoyas under JT3 rolled out a lineup of DSR-Peak-Trawick-Copeland-Smith in their last win at the Prudential Center on Feb. 10, 2015.

HOYA SAXA!