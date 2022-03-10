TWENTY-ONE: Hoyas Have Season-Ending Loss to Seton Hall, 53-57

The Georgetown Hoyas finished their season on Thursday morning with yet another tough loss, losing to the Seton Hall Pirates, 53-57, in the BIG EAST Tournament. This was the Hoyas’ 21st straight loss. They could not repeat their conference tournament success repeat.

Georgetown lost this game at the end of both halves.



Seton Hall ended the first half on a 7-0 run and ended the game on an 11-3 run — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 10, 2022

The Hoyas battled until the end, with a renewed physical, defensive presence, but it wasn’t enough down the stretch. The loss of Dante Harris at the point, due to ankle injury, led to some shot-clock violations, ill-advised shots, and poor turnovers in the second half. Still, the Blue and Gray pushed onward.

Don Carey’s 11 points (4-12 FGs) were not enough, even with Aminu Mohammed’s 11 points (4-8 FGs) and Collin Holloway’s 12 points (4-15 FGs). Seton Hall was only 22-57 (38.6%) from the field and 8-23 (34.8%) from three for the game, but the buckets came when it was important.

Now, Hoyas fans wait and see what’s to come with the off-season.