TWENTY-ONE: Hoyas Have Season-Ending Loss to Seton Hall, 53-57

End of a tough season comes in tough loss, unsurprisingly

By whipple
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Big East Tournament - Georgetown v Seton Hall Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Georgetown Hoyas finished their season on Thursday morning with yet another tough loss, losing to the Seton Hall Pirates, 53-57, in the BIG EAST Tournament. This was the Hoyas’ 21st straight loss. They could not repeat their conference tournament success repeat.

The Hoyas battled until the end, with a renewed physical, defensive presence, but it wasn’t enough down the stretch. The loss of Dante Harris at the point, due to ankle injury, led to some shot-clock violations, ill-advised shots, and poor turnovers in the second half. Still, the Blue and Gray pushed onward.

ESPN

Don Carey’s 11 points (4-12 FGs) were not enough, even with Aminu Mohammed’s 11 points (4-8 FGs) and Collin Holloway’s 12 points (4-15 FGs). Seton Hall was only 22-57 (38.6%) from the field and 8-23 (34.8%) from three for the game, but the buckets came when it was important.

ESPN

Now, Hoyas fans wait and see what’s to come with the off-season.

