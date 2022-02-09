GAME THREAD: Georgetown at DePaul

Game 22: Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-10, 2-9)

When: Wednesday 9 pm

Where: Winturst Arena (Chicago, Ill.)

Series: Hoyas lead 33-11 (15-6 away)

Last meeting: Georgetown won 68-60 at DePaul on Feb. 27, 2021

TV: FS1 (Lisa Byington & Nick Bahe)

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 383, Radio.com

NET Ranking: DePaul 103, Georgetown 212

KenPom Ranking: DePaul 104, Georgetown 206

KenPom Projection: DePaul 80, Georgetown 70 (82%)

Line: DePaul -8, o/u 144.5

Mutombo Coffee:

After Georgetown went winless in the front half of their league schedule, the second half - which is only nine games btw - starts tonight on the road at DePaul. Historically a soft landing spot, the Hoyas are an 8-point dog at Wintrust Arena. It’s the largest favorite spot for DePaul since conference realignment. The previous high was 5 against St. John’s in 2016.

Sitting at 0-10, it seems like any chance of Georgetown finishing above 2-9 DePaul will require a season sweep of the Blue Demons. Georgetown last earned a season sweep over DePaul in 2016, the second to last season under JT3.

After leading a ranked Providence team at the half this past Sunday, it all went wrong - offense, defense, coaching - as the Hoyas were outscored in the second half by current Big East Player of the Week - and Georgetown Prep grad - Jared Bynum.

One of the changes Patrick Ewing could make tonight is more playing time for Chicago native Tyler Beard, who hasn’t played more than eight minutes in the last four games. Starting point guard Dante Harris has been struggling recently. Harris has shot less than 40% from the field in five straight and has hit 50% just once all season (UMBC). Ewing has asked a lot of Harris this season, who averages over 33 minutes a game despite picking up various injures along the way.

BLUE DEMONS REPORT

DePaul picked up it’s biggest win under first coach Tony Stubblefield in knocking off then-No. 21 Xavier 69-65 last Saturday and did so without Javon Freeman-Liberty, their leading scorer and rebounder. Reserve Courvoisier McCauley came up big with a career-high 21 points and earned a spot on the Big East Honor Roll in the process. DePaul will be attempting to win consecutive conference games for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Their second win in that back-to-back? A 101-69 rout over Georgetown in their home finale.

So, will Freeman-Liberty play tonight? Well, here’s what he had to say the other day.

Bobby’s Prediction

DePaul 80, Georgetown 74

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!