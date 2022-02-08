Kente Korner Episode 143: Zach Braziller Joins After NYPOST Article

In case you haven’t heard yet, national news outlets are turning their not-so-positive attention towards Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas primarily due to the 0-10 conference start. Zach Braziller of the New York Post, who recently wrote about the future of Ewing and Georgetown, joined Bobby Bancroft on Episode 143 of Kente Korner.

Braziller courteously stopped by to talk about Georgetown, Ewing’s contract extension, the BIG EAST, Chris Mullin, Eddie Jordan and more.

Braziller wrote Ewing, saying:

This year was always going to be a step back, even had Wahab returned and King produced. Georgetown was rebuilding with a top-20 recruiting class. But even more has been asked of the building blocks of that class, five-star guard Aminu Mohammed and four-star center Ryan Mutombo, and the duo have not lived up to expectations. Muhammed, in particular, has struggled in the Big East, averaging 12.4 points on 38.1 percent shooting. This team is last in the Big East in field-goal percentage, last in field -goal percentage defense and last in scoring margin. This isn’t exactly Chris Mullin’s failed tenure at St. John’s, a first-time coach who was unwilling to put in the necessary time and hire the right people. Ewing spent 15 years in the NBA as an assistant coach. He has worked hard and recruited well. But it is clearly not working. This isn’t even a conversation if not for the Hoyas’ miraculous Big East Tournament title run last March. Ewing’s record is 26-54 in league play, a dismal .325 winning percentage.

If you want to hear his thoughts about Ewing’s job status for next year, you have to listen to the whole thing.

While we’re at it, there have been a couple other recent Kente Korners talking about the state of the program—including episodes with Ben Standig and Nolan and Andrew—that need to be listened to.

