GAME THREAD: No. 15 Providence at Georgetown

Game 21: No. 15 Providence (19-2, 9-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-14, 0-9)

When: Sunday noon

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 47-31

Last meeting: Providence beat Georgetown 83-75 on Jan. 20

TV: FS1 (Eric Collins & Stephen Bardo)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 381, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Providence 29, Georgetown 205

KenPom Ranking: Providence 48, Georgetown 190

KenPom Projection: Providence 77, Georgetown 70 (76 %)

Line: Providence -6.5, o/u 146.5

Mutombo Coffee:

Georgetown finishes up a 3-game homestand against Providence still in search of snapping what is now a program worst 10-game losing streak. The Hoyas lost won on Dec. 15 against Howard. They have gone 0 for 2022.

During this losing streak, Georgetown has trailed by at least 11 points in nine of the losses and by at least 20 points in five of the losses. Georgetown has been down by as much as 32 twice.

Everything that can go wrong, has been going wrong -particularly on defense.

Right now KenPom - a site that I highly recommend - gives the Hoyas a 14.5% chance of finishing the conference season winless. As it stands now, Georgetown will be an underdog in every remaining game. That includes two games against DePaul. DEPAUL.

Bobby’s Prediction

Providence 82, Georgetown 71

HOYA SAXA!