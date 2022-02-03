SOCIAL MEDIA: Georgetown Hoyas Hiring Creative Content Manager

Whether they want our help or not (probably not), the good folks contributing to the GLOBAL PHENOMENON of a lunch blog, Casual Hoya, are here to help the Athletics Department of the Georgetown Hoyas find a new “Manager of Creative Content, Department of Athletics.”

Join our team in D.C. as the Manager of Creative Content for the @GeorgetownHoyas! First trip (of many) to Wisemiller's is on me



Apply: https://t.co/IoPJFsaWbd#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/nDvaYdtGpH — Kevin Spillman (@kevinspillman7) February 3, 2022

Kevin Spillman announced he was joining Georgetown as Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing, replacing Vaughan Moss, who left for Temple, in November/December 2021. Spillman comes from a background at Navy and UConn, according to his yet-to-be updated LinkedIn.

Heading to Georgetown to be their Assistant AD for Marketing!#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/6nXu4VRnvo — Kevin Spillman (@kevinspillman7) October 28, 2021

Kevin is also a big proponent of using the legendary Georgetown Gatling T-Shirt Gun and Jack the Bulldog’s currently-un-sponsored sport utility vehicle.

Georgetown’s prior lead in the creative content department appeared to be Kynan Marlin, who left the Hilltop a few weeks ago for the Pac12.

After two great years, today is my last day with Georgetown. Special thanks to @vmoss08 and @kevinspillman7 for their leadership, our amazing interns, players, coaches and the entire Hoya community. I look forward to sharing what’s next! pic.twitter.com/4tve3rnfwp — Kynan Marlin (@kynan_marlin) January 14, 2022

Enough with the history lesson, the key message here is that Georgetown needs a new Creative Content Manager as soon as possible. Like, yesterday!

Over the past couple years, Georgetown Basketball has been much maligned for their feeble social media presence when compared to Blue Bloods, other BIG EAST programs, and even, bizarrely, to other on-campus sports like GU’s soccer teams. It appears as this position would be for all sports on the Hilltop, but fans are recognizing the need to significantly boost the number of hoops posts.

More than ever, social media content has become the number one recruiting tool for elite college basketball programs. Georgetown cannot afford to fall further behind. Gone are the days of Georgetown going viral with Chris Grosse’s infamous tributes to hot dogs, kale, millenials, jorts, and big gulps, as well as the bobbleheads and the court design contest. Perhaps Georgetown can find some fun promos when COVID clears up, but right now increasing the amount of multimedia content is paramount.

Earlier this season, Amanda Christovich, a Georgetown graduate and sports business journalist for Front Office Sports wrote about Duke’s forward thinking for social media, saying:

The Blue Devils’ Instagram account leads the industry with about 1.2 million followers — more than Alabama football. The account regularly posts mixtapes, behind-the-scenes footage, and feature TV episodes. “I think we’ve tried to stay out in front of this whole realm for a long time,” Duke Men’s Basketball Creative Director David Bradley told FOS. “Maybe we saw this day coming, and that was part of it. Positioning our athletes well, helping them tell their story … that’s always been important.” “It’s become increasingly important in the time I’ve been here, obviously culminating here with NIL” ... Duke men’s hoops has a small army of dedicated creators — an unusually high investment for one team even during NIL. The content team includes Bradley, two creators, and a sports information director. The program is also hiring four student assistants for data analysis, photography, videography and drone piloting, and social. Duke built a physical structure for content operations, too. The team’s “social media hub” sits right next to the court. It includes a studio where team members or coaches can do media hits with major outlets at a moment’s notice.

Georgetown fans have long expressed a great desire to engage with the Hoyas athletes, especially the basketball program, even without seeing winning results recently. There are some interesting characters on this men’s basketball roster, and the Hoya faithful would tremendously appreciate a more intimate peak into their lives on and off the court. These guys are incredibly marketable, especially to a rabid fan base who devours any little piece of content that GU releases. Georgetown basketball prides itself on a history of developing smart, good-hearted young men who compete in athletics and life—let’s get to see them and hear from them more.

So, share this Casual post far and wide so that Georgetown gets several dozen tremendous candidates to chose from (and hopefully gives them plenty of freedom to perform well).

After all, we can’t leave the content creation up to Coach Clinton Crouch, he is just way toooo busy these days!!

I’ve put player cards in multiple sections under seats in McDonough Arena! If you find☝ , DM/RT to let me know! Every student with a card, I’m treating you to lunch at @WisemillerD on Fri!!#iSeeYou#LetsGoHoyas pic.twitter.com/LD9YZEZFsm — Clinton Crouch (@CoachCrouch) February 3, 2022

Here is the job listing:

Manager of Creative Content, Department of Athletics – Georgetown University

Job Overview

The Manager of Creative Content is responsible for developing, implementing and executing the Department of Athletics storytelling strategy. They have graphic design duties, are primarily responsible for leading department efforts to produce video content that will be distributed through all of Georgetown’s digital channels. Their focus is on content for social media accounts but video needs also include marketing/advertising pieces and video board features.

Responsibilities:

Develop and produce creative content optimized for sharing

Create a video content strategy that drives consumption

Constantly research best practices to ensure content strategy is in-line with audience trends

Capture video footage at select Georgetown Hoyas home games and events

Travel with athletic teams to away games or special activities as necessary

Work Interactions

Reporting to the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing, the Manager of Creative Content works closely with other external operations units to build awareness for Georgetown Athletics and support our student athletes and coaches.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree – preferably in Communications, Journalism, or Film production

2 years of internship or entry level experience in video production – preference for experience creating video for a sports team or organization

Ability to work on multiple projects with short deadlines

Comprehensive knowledge of equipment needed and creative methods related to video production, including but not limited to sound recording, graphic design, photography, videotaping, lighting and editing

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite

Strong knowledge of video features and functions of major social media platforms

Experience writing copy for voice overs, interview questions, and other media messages

Overall knowledge and appreciation for sports and how sports media content is consumed - specifically basketball

Superior written and oral communication skills

Willingness and availability to work non-traditional schedule (some nights and weekends)

Work Mode: On Campus. Please note that work mode designations are regularly reviewed in order to meet the evolving needs of the University. Such review may necessitate a change to a position’s mode of work designation. Complete details about Georgetown University’s mode of work designations for staff and AAP positions can be found on the Department of Human Resources Mode of Work Designation.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (gms.georgetown.edu) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click here for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500. For more information about the suite of benefits, professional development and community involvement opportunities that make up Georgetown’s commitment to its employees, please visit the Georgetown Works website.

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Benefits:

Georgetown University offers a wide variety of comprehensive and competitive benefits. Benefits packages include comprehensive health, dental and vision plans, disability and life insurance coverage, retirement savings programs, tuition assistance, voluntary insurance options (including group legal, accident, and critical illness), and much more. Whatever your need, the Office of Faculty and Staff Benefits will be standing by to support you. You can learn more about the benefits offered to eligible faculty and staff at https://benefits.georgetown.edu or view the online interactive benefits guide for more information.

Help the Hoyas find strong candidates for this opportunity. It’s only Georgetown’s recruiting on the line.