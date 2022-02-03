GAME THREAD: St. John’s at Georgetown

Game 20: St. John’s (11-9, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-13, 0-8)

When: Thursday 6 pm

Where: McDonough Gym

Series: Hoyas trail 62-57

Last meeting: St. John’s scored an 88-69 win over Georgetown at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 16.

TV: FS1 (Kevin Fitzgerald & Donny Marshall)

Radio: 980 AM (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 381, Radio.com

NET Ranking: St. John’s 95, Georgetown 198

KenPom Ranking: St. John’s 91, Georgetown 176

KenPom Projection: St. John’s 82, Georgetown 78 (62 %)

Line: St. John’s -5, o/u 156.5

Mutombo Coffee:

PREVIEW

Georgetown will get a chance to play in front of a mostly students only crowd when they face St. John’s tonight at McDonough.

The Hoyas last played a Big East game on campus with fans back in 1984 because of a snowstorm. Tonight’s game is a result of a covid reschedule and a Kacey Musgraves concert at Capital One Arena. The change of venue certainly can’t be a bad thing for a Georgetown squad that has dropped nine straight and has yet to get a win in 2022.

WHAT’S NEW

Georgetown was in the game late against Seton Hall on Tuesday before ultimately falling and matching an in-season program worst losing streak. Coach Patrick Ewing went mainly with Ryan Mutombo in the second half until attempting to go smaller with classmate Jalin Billingsley late. Ewing said he wouldn’t start playing the younger players more but it may be happening naturally.

RECORD CHASING

He’s only going to get one season at Georgetown but Kaiden Rice is making the most of it in the record books. Rice saw his most minutes in a game in Tuesday’s loss since coming off the bench after the last St. John’s game and responded with four 3s. Rice has made 66 3-pointers this season, matching the most by a player under Ewing. Blair hit 66 last season.

If his minutes continue to stay consistent, Rice - the owner of the Hoyas single game record for 3s with 10 in a win vs UMBC - has a good chance at breaking Allen Iverson’s regular season record of 87 made 3s set in 1996.

RED STORM REPORT

Just like Seton Hall, St. John’s enters the matchup with the Hoyas as losers in four of their last five. It’s been a disappointing season for coach Mike Anderson and his squad, especially after Julian Champagnie decided to come back for his junior campaign. Posh Alexander is one of the best players in the conference, winning Freshman of the Year in 20-21 and being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year. The duo combined for 42 points in the Red Storm rout earlier this season despite going 0 for 2 from deep.

Anderson’s teams have never finished with a losing record but he’s in danger of that this season. A sweep of the Hoyas would go a long way towards helping that streak remain in tact.

Bobby’s Prediction

St. John’s 82, Georgetown 77

HOYA SAXA!