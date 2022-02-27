GAME THREAD: No. 21 UConn at Georgetown

Game 28: No. 21 UConn Huskies (20-7, 11-5) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-21, 0-16)

When: Sunday noon

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 36-33 an 22-9 at home

Last meeting: UConn won the first meeting at home 96-73 on Jan. 25

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon & Steve Lappas)

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 383, Radio.com

NET Ranking: UConn 16, Georgetown 200

KenPom Ranking: UConn 18, Georgetown 188

KenPom Projection: UConn 79, Georgetown 67 (85 %)

Line: UConn -11

Mutombo Coffee:

Georgetown gets one final shot at a Big East win at home on an afternoon where Don Carey and Kaiden Rice will be honored. Both transfers, Carey - the captain - was able to win a Big East Championship last season while Rice is in just his first (and only) season with the Hoyas and is closing in on the school’s all-time single season 3-point record.

HOYA SAXA!