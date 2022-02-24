GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown

Game 27: DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 3-13) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 0-15)

When: Tonight 8pm

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 33-12 and hold a 16-3 advantage at home

Last meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 82-74 on Feb. 9 in a game that featured a 26-0 Blue Demons run

TV: CBSSN (Chick Hernandez & Pete Gillen)

Radio: 99.1 FM (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 384, Radio.com

NET Ranking: DePaul 111, Georgetown 195

KenPom Ranking: DePaul 109, Georgetown 189

KenPom Projection: DePaul 76, Georgetown 74 (57 %)

Line: DePaul -2.5

Mutombo Coffee:

Georgetown is down to the final two home games of the season. Make not doubt about it - tonight is Georgetown’s best shot at winning a Big East game and avoiding an 0-19 league campaign. Right now KenPom gives the Hoyas a 40.6 % chance of completing a winless Big East season for the first time since- you guessed it - DePaul did so in 2009. (The U also did so in 1994).

Don Carey is coming off a career-high 24 points in the Hoyas loss at No. 11 Villanova over the weekend. Dante Harris had one of his more efficient offensive performances in finishing with 16 points. A third scorer - either Kaiden Rice or Collin Holloway - plus a good performance from Aminu Mohammed would seem to be needed ingredients for a Hoyas win to stop this all-time skid.

DePaul seems to be moving in the right direction under first-year coach Tony Stubblefield but the Blue Demons are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Three of the four losses have come by 3 points or less.

Leading scorer and rebounder Javon Freeman-Liberty has played in the last three games for DePaul but he’s yet to regain his pre-injury form. Against Creighton Freeman-Liberty was held to 4 of 22 shooting from he did find a way to get to the line 12 times and finish with 18 points and 13 boards. DePaul only need seven scholarship players to win the first meeting and they may be in a similar position tonight.

CAPITAL ONE ARENA HEALTH POLICY UPDATE

SOMETHING TO AVOID

Here are the largest unanswered scoring runs so far this season:



1. Purdue 29-0 run vs Omaha

2. Toledo 28-0 run vs W Michigan

3. Santa Clara 28-0 run vs Pacific

4. LSU 26-0 run vs UL Monroe

5. DePaul 26-0 run vs Georgetown pic.twitter.com/R2HbJTENBh — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 23, 2022

LISTEN UP ON DEPAUL

Bobby’s Prediction

Georgetown 77, DePaul 76

Hoyas. Win. (I think. Or maybe not.)

HOYA SAXA!