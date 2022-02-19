GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 10 Villanova

Game 26: Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14) at No. 10 Villanova Wildcats (20-6, 13-3)

When: Saturday 5pm

Where: Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, Pa.)

Series: Tied at 45

Last meeting: Villanova came away with a 85-74 win at Capital One Arena on Jan. 22

TV: FOX (Brandon Gaudin & Jim Spanarkel

Radio: The Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 388, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Villanova 5, Georgetown 207

KenPom Ranking: Villanova 8, Georgetown 197

KenPom Projection: Villanova 83, Georgetown 62 (98%)

Line: Villanova -20.5, o/u 144

Mutombo Coffee:

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown are still looking to find a way to snap a program long losing streak as their 3-game road trip comes to an end today at Villanova. The problem here is that Jay Wright’s Wildcats are one of the best and most experienced teams in the country. Another issue is that this location has been anything but hospitable for the Hoyas over the last decade.

Georgetown has long nine straight at Villanova by an average of 13.8 points. All of the losses have come by 10 points.

The Hoyas last won at Villanova in 2011 when then-No. 21 Georgetown beat then-No. 9 Villanova behind 30 from Austin Freeman. Believe it or not, this was actually during a stretch where Georgetown won four of six at Villanova including a last-second win at the Pavilion in 2005. (I was at all of of those wins with a big h/t to the now defunct Hoya Hoop Club bus trips.)

More from that 2011 win: “We wanted to concentrate on getting the ball to Austin,” Georgetown point guard Chris Wright said. “It’s stupid not to give him the ball.”

“Austin Freeman is unflappable in most situations,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said. “What he did in the last 4 minutes is indicative of what he’s done for the last four years.”

Times, they have changed.

Bobby’s Prediction

Villanova 82, Georgetown 66

A Hoyas win would be one of the biggest upsets in program history but I just don’t see it.

Leave your witty (and non-witty) in-game comments here!

HOYA SAXA!