 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LINKS: Hoyas Head to #10 Villanova to Attempt the Highly Implausible

New, 7 comments

Georgetown has five games left, and no one is giving the Hoyas a shot in this one

By whipple
Villanova v Georgetown Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14) will try for their first BIG EAST win on Saturday at #10-ranked Villanova (20-6, 13-3). The 5PM game will be broadcast on FOX with Brandon Gaudin and Jim Spanarkel. The Hoyas have only five chances left in these last games.

Perhaps sensing how the season might end up for the Hoyas, the game will be at the 6,500-seat capacity Finneran Pavilion (formerly DuPont). Any other season, this could be perceived as disrespect. On the other hand, Villanova may have expected Georgetown to be more competitive and thought they might need the advantage from the smaller home court. It was likely a scheduling issue, and probably not a slight to GU—unless that narrative furthers the underdog mentality needed to execute a win. This humble lunch blog contributor will be one of the few dozen in Blue and Gray in attendance.

It looks like the Hoyas flew directly from Wisconsin to Philadelphia. PHL is always fun, right?

Of course, we’re all rooting for these student-athletes to get a W, but one would be remiss without mentioning that—based on speculation that Patrick Ewing might or should step down—this potentially disastrous loss to the 10th-ranked team in the nation could unravel the program further. Ewing Jr. has inked a new job that likely gives him flexibility to to stay involved with GU or not, but rumors of Big Pat continuing at least another year persist.

If this game follows the models predicting a complete blowout, might Ewing make a post-game announcement of a pending resignation in March? Would he wait until a press conference Monday or Tuesday ahead of home games against DePaul and UConn? Or is he planning on coming back next year, as his staff’s still-active recruiting might suggest? Who knows?

Here are the links:

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...