LINKS: Hoyas Head to #10 Villanova to Attempt the Highly Implausible

Your Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 0-14) will try for their first BIG EAST win on Saturday at #10-ranked Villanova (20-6, 13-3). The 5PM game will be broadcast on FOX with Brandon Gaudin and Jim Spanarkel. The Hoyas have only five chances left in these last games.

"They're a great team," said Gillespie Friday. "They run great stuff offensively. They're long and athletic. They're physical as well and very well-coached. They won a bunch of big games in the non-conference schedule and they're going to come in here ready to go." — Georgetown Club of Philadelphia (@PhillyHoyas) February 18, 2022

Perhaps sensing how the season might end up for the Hoyas, the game will be at the 6,500-seat capacity Finneran Pavilion (formerly DuPont). Any other season, this could be perceived as disrespect. On the other hand, Villanova may have expected Georgetown to be more competitive and thought they might need the advantage from the smaller home court. It was likely a scheduling issue, and probably not a slight to GU—unless that narrative furthers the underdog mentality needed to execute a win. This humble lunch blog contributor will be one of the few dozen in Blue and Gray in attendance.

It looks like the Hoyas flew directly from Wisconsin to Philadelphia. PHL is always fun, right?

Of course, we’re all rooting for these student-athletes to get a W, but one would be remiss without mentioning that—based on speculation that Patrick Ewing might or should step down—this potentially disastrous loss to the 10th-ranked team in the nation could unravel the program further. Ewing Jr. has inked a new job that likely gives him flexibility to to stay involved with GU or not, but rumors of Big Pat continuing at least another year persist.

It’s a tough years with Covid and players leaving college every day but I will send my son too coach Ewing in a heartbeat — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) February 15, 2022

If this game follows the models predicting a complete blowout, might Ewing make a post-game announcement of a pending resignation in March? Would he wait until a press conference Monday or Tuesday ahead of home games against DePaul and UConn? Or is he planning on coming back next year, as his staff’s still-active recruiting might suggest? Who knows?

Here are the links:

The Haslametrics preview of Georgetown @ Villanova https://t.co/5ePwDoi9Xy pic.twitter.com/bZoHSzAfsr — Georgetown Club of Philadelphia (@PhillyHoyas) February 18, 2022

It might not feel like it given the way the rivalry has gone in recent years, but Villanova and Georgetown enter tied, 45-45, in the all-time series. #NovaNation



Preview of Saturday’s tiebreaker and Senior Night opponent: https://t.co/fns8SsGSiK pic.twitter.com/29aLaimMwO — VU Hoops (@VUhoops) February 18, 2022

If Georgetown beats Villanova, would it be the biggest upset in Georgetown history? #HoyaSaxa — Bobby Vogel (@BobbyVogel_) February 17, 2022

John Naso of https://t.co/5Qq795mIWi asked a few questions regarding @GeorgetownHoops , tomorrow's @NovaMBB foe. https://t.co/RsB44s2WsF



(free)@RivalsHoops is THE place for college hoops insight and information! — ron bailey (@HoyaNation) February 18, 2022

Georgetown falls at Marquette. Hoyas now 0-14 in the Big East and 6-19 overall.



Only three coaches in power conferences in the past 25 years went winless in league play and stayed on to coach the next season. https://t.co/RJYCKLhp70 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 17, 2022

This Saturday @NovaMBB takes on Georgetown at home. Villanova can clinch the Big East by winning out, while Georgetown is still trying for its first Big East win. Will either of these teams reach their goal? https://t.co/WwKyPXr92E pic.twitter.com/N5fzmSHjdR — VU Hoops (@VUhoops) February 17, 2022