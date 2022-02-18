OH CANADA! Patrick Ewing Jr. Gets a Head Coaching and GM Job

Patrick Ewing Jr. has accepted a new job—as head coach and general manager—with the Newfoundland Growlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) per a CEBL press release today.

BREAKING: @Growlersbball have named Patrick Ewing Jr. as the franchise’s first Head Coach & GM.



Ewing Jr. joins with high level coaching and playing experience in the @nba, @nbagleague, internationally, and in the #CEBL.



: https://t.co/8Ji0NqnGX9#OurGame pic.twitter.com/yLtDVAPgZR — CEBL (@CEBLeague) February 18, 2022

Last year, Ewing Jr. was named lead assistant coach of the Ottawa BlackJacks, in the CEBL’s third season of existence.

OH CANADA! Patrick Ewing, Jr Hired as Lead Assistant Coach for Ottawa Blackjacks https://t.co/YSVXIfpMwb pic.twitter.com/3OMrBHCRPH — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 5, 2021

Of course, after being the lead assistant coach the BlackJacks last summer, Ewing Jr. was able to come back to his home in DC during the CEBL off-season to perform his duties as Men’s Basketball Alumni Relations Coordinator at Georgetown.

Prior to his role with basketball alumni, Ewing, Jr. was Director of Basketball Operations, under John Thompson III—a role he was not allowed to continue while his father was head coach.

As both head coach and general manager with the Growlers, it is unclear if Ewing Jr. will be able to maintain his Georgetown position going forward.

The CEBL does not appear to demand a full-time commitment, but he will likely have to build a roster for the Growlers ahead of their first game on June 3rd, as the roster currently appears empty. Other teams in the league start as early as May 25th but there is no indication of an expansion draft or free agency period for the summer league. Attracting talent to any new-ish league can be tricky, but the CEBL boasts of having “the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 75 percent of its current rosters being Canadians.”

Here is the press release:

ST. JOHN’S, NL, February 18, 2022 – The Newfoundland Growlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the club has named Patrick Ewing Jr. Head Coach and General Manager for its inaugural 2022 season.

“Patrick Ewing Jr. brings a unique skill set to his position of Head Coach and General Manager of the Growlers.” said Steve Konchalski, Growlers Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations. “Throughout his career, he has been exposed to the highest levels of the game, and I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with him to bring an exciting brand of basketball to St. John’s with the goal of competing for a championship.”

Boasting a decorated resume within the game of basketball as both a player and an executive, Ewing Jr. began his coaching career last year in the CEBL, serving as lead assistant coach of the Ottawa BlackJacks for the 2021 season.

Ewing Jr. and the Ottawa coaching staff led their side to a 6th place finish in the 2021 CEBL regular season before pulling off a quarterfinal upset over the 3rd seed Hamilton Honey Badgers. The BlackJacks ultimately bowed out of the 2021 Championship Weekend in the semifinals against eventual champions and hosts, the Edmonton Stingers.

“I’m excited for this next opportunity in my coaching career, particularly getting to stay within the CEBL and join an organization that matches my ambitions in the Newfoundland Growlers,” Ewing Jr. said of his appointment. “The passionate basketball fanbase in Newfoundland is desperate for a competitive, entertaining team to cheer for, and I’m ready to take on the challenge as general manager and head coach in providing just that. I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to joining the BlackJacks coaching staff, Ewing Jr. served as Director of Operations for Men’s Basketball (2015-17) and Alumni Relations Coordinator (2017-present) for his Alma mater, Georgetown University, where he helped lead the team to the 2007 NCAA Final Four, back-to-back Big East regular season championships, 1 Big East Tournament championship as well as being named Big East 6th Man of the Year during his collegiate playing days.

After attending Indiana University and Georgetown University, Ewing Jr. turned pro in 2008 and was selected 43rd overall in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Across an eight-year playing career, he featured in the NBA for the New Orleans Hornets, suited up for several G League teams where he was an all-star and all-league performer, all before going on to compete in several top competitions overseas with stints in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Qatar — earning all-star and all-league nods in the latter two stops.

Although he was born in the United States, Ewing Jr. represented Jamaica and captained the national team as he was eligible to represent the ‘JAMROCKERZ’ through his father and former NBA superstar Patrick Ewing who was born in Kingston.

Still, in the early stages of the coaching chapter of his basketball journey, Ewing Jr. brings a pedigree of strong leadership to the Newfoundland sideline for the 2022 season thanks to his diverse experiences within the game.

Season ticket deposits for the Growlers inaugural season at the Field House are on sale now at growlersbasketball.ca. Fans are kindly asked to email tickets@nlgrowlers.com for any questions or ticket related inquiries.

Newfoundland opens its season with a pair of weekend home games, beginning first on Friday, June 3 against the defending champion Edmonton Stingers, followed by a clash with the Ottawa BlackJacks on Sunday, June 5.

All CEBL regular-season games will be livestreamed on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices and CEBL+.

About the Newfoundland Growlers:

The Newfoundland Growlers are the easternmost club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), set to play their inaugural season in 2022 at the Field House located on Memorial University of Newfoundland campus. A league created by Canadians for Canadians, the CEBL has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with 75 percent of its current rosters being Canadians. Players bring experience from the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, and top NCAA programs as well as U SPORTS. The only First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball, the CEBL season runs from May through August.

Newfoundland Growlers basketball name former NBA player Patrick Ewing Jr as the team’s first head coach and general manager #SaltWire https://t.co/FaPXgGh0Wr pic.twitter.com/DrQMGazRqa — The Telegram (@StJohnsTelegram) February 18, 2022

Best of luck, Pat.