GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas at Marquette Golden Eagles

The Georgetown Hoyas have only six games left in the regular season with two on the road, two at home, and two back on the road. Still searching for their first win, Georgetown could theoretically chase down the 3-11 DePaul in the standings by taking at least half of these last games, but time is not their friend. The Hoyas head to Milwaukee tonight to face Marquette, who has lost three out of their last four.

One more loss for the Hoyas will set their record for most conference defeats in a season.

Marquette

️ 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

️ Fiserv Forum

FS2

Game 25: Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 0-13) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-9, 8-6)

When: Wednesday 8PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum

Series: Golden Eagles lead 18-14 overall and 10-4 at home

Last meeting: Marquette beat Georgetown 92-64 on Jan. 7.

TV: FS2 (Eric Collins and Donny Marshall)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 388, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Marquette 28, Georgetown 214

KenPom Ranking: Marquette 32, Georgetown 210

KenPom Projection: Marquette 85, Georgetown 68 (94%)

Line: Marquette -12.5, o/u 154.5

INJURY REPORT

Just one game - and two days - after making his first career start against Creighton at home, talented freshmen Ryan Mutombo was a DNP - Coach Ewing’s decision - in the rematch in Omaha.

For those wondering, sources confirm that Mutombo is healthy.

I’m… not injured. Idk why multiple sites have me listed as injured. I’m healthy. — Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) February 16, 2022

UPDATE: Ryan Mutombo’s above tweet has since been deleted.

3-POINT WATCH

Kaiden Rice is still sitting at 82 3-pointers on the season after going 0 for 6 in the Monday’s loss at Creighton. Rice went 2 for 13 in the two games against the Bluejays after going 8 for 13 at DePaul.

Here’s the all-time single season leaders in made 3’s at Georgetown:

Allen Iverson - 87 (1996)

Rodney Pryor - 84 (2017)

Kaiden Rice - 82 (2022)

A less interesting record that also looks likely to fall is is 3-point attempts in a season. Iverson also holds that record with 238. Rice is currently at 206.

Bobby’s Prediction

Marquette 80, Georgetown 65

Whipple’s Prediction

Georgetown 78, Marquette 71

