GAME THREAD: Seton Hall at Georgetown

Game 19: Seton Hall Pirates (12-7, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-12, 0-7)

When: Tuesday 8:30 pm

Where: Capital One Arena

Series: Hoyas lead 61-52

Last meeting: Georgetown won 2 out of 3 against Seton Hall last season including a 66-58 win in the Big East semifinals.

TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker & Donny Marshall)

Radio: 1580 AM (Rich Chvotkin, 48th season), SiriusXM 383, Radio.com

NET Ranking: Seton Hall 42, Georgetown 199

KenPom Ranking: Seton Hall 44, Georgetown 168

KenPom Projection: Seton Hall 80, Georgetown 73 (75 %)

Line: Seton Hall -7, o/u 152.5

PREVIEW

Georgetown begins a stretch of three home games in six days starting with Seton Hall on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena.

Although the Hoyas and Pirates are in completely different spots, both are desperate for a win.

At least that’s how Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing sees things.

“Well, I don’t know if they’re desperate, but I know we are,” Ewing said over a zoom with media on Monday afternoon.

Georgetown, losers of eight straight, continues their worst ever start to a Big East season at 0-7. The Hoyas went winless in January for the first time since 1910 and another loss would match the nine-game losing streak that ended Craig Esherick’s coaching career in 2004. Things aren’t great.

Seton Hall, ranked as high as No. 15 earlier this season, has lost two straight and four out of their last five. The Pirates are just barely holding on in the most recent mock brackets and can not afford a Quad 3 loss to a game like Georgetown. Coach Kevin Willard and his team received boos last time out in a loss to Marquette.

Everyone’s got problems. They just vary in size.

PIRATES REPORT

Sixth-year point guard and Harvard transfer Bryce Aiken has missed the last few games but may play. If Aiken is unable to go, Syracuse transfer Kadary Richmond - a player Orange coach Jim Boeheim could really use right about now - will get the keys to the offense. Richmond played just six scoreless minutes in a win against Georgetown in the Carrier Dome last season.

What about the other guys?

Well, there’s a lot career-bests to worry about.

Myles Cale had a career-high 30 points against Georgetown last season. Jarden Rhoden went for 26 and 12 in that same game, a 78-66 Pirates win on Dec. 23, 2020. Ike Obiagu, also in that game, had nine blocks and totaled 14 in the two regular season meetings.

Rebounding, shot blocking and toughness will be the biggest issues for the Hoyas.

PAYBACK

So far Georgetown is 0-2 against teams they beat on their way to winning the 2021 Big East Championship. Oddly enough the games have come in the same sequential order and they’ve all been at home. The Hoyas have already lost to Marquette and Villanova by double-digits although the loss to the Wildcats was competitive late. The first meeting with Creighton will come on Feb. 12....also at home.

STREAKING?

Georgetown will try for a third straight victory over Seton Hall for the first time since they won four in a row from 2005 to 2008.

Bobby’s Prediction

Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 65

We’ll hear Rich belt out a bunch of ‘Hoyas Win, Hoyas win’ again at some point this season. Just probably not tonight against a Seton Hall team that just can’t afford the L.

