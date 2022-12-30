LINKS: Hoyas, Ewing Can’t Exorcise Demons

There is so much going wrong for the Georgetown Hoyas (5-9, 0-3) right now that fans don’t know where to start. Naturally, the buck has to stop with head coach Patrick Ewing as he is “running Georgetown into the ground.” Even if Akok Akok (back spasms) and Jay Heath (presumed) were injured, losing to a shorthanded DePaul Blue Demons team (7-7, 1-2) should not be possible after Ewing pledged “it can never happen again on my watch.” Well, it’s happening again.

Looking at the stats, one might start with Georgetown losing the turnover battle, 18-7, and the points-off-turnovers matchup, 25-6. Primo Spears had all Georgetown’s 11 assists with 5 turnovers, and Brandon Murray scored a career high 29 points but yielded 7 turnovers. Qudus Wahab had 4 turnovers in 33 minutes with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Your top three guys had 50 points with 16 turnovers. That’s now a hallmark of the Patrick Ewing offense.

Murray has 16 turnovers through three BIG EAST games (5.3 per game) and 38 for the season (3.2 per game). Last year, at LSU, Brandon Murray averaged 2.2 turnovers during SEC conference play and 1.6 over the season. Spears has 41 turnovers in 14 games with the Hoyas (2.9 per game) and had only 62 turnovers with 30 games at Duquesne last year (2.1 per game). Both players are enjoying nice bumps in field goal attempts and percentages over their freshman year, but the turnover numbers are clearly trending in the wrong direction. For comparison, Mac McClung averaged 2.0 and 1.8 turnovers per game in his freshman and sophomore years, respectively, and James Akinjo averaged 2.9 turnovers over his 40 games with Georgetown.

Wahab’s season numbers (1.4 turnovers per game) are a bit better than his sophomore year, except for a small dip in field goal percentage and improved free throw percentage. He’s getting doubled and hacked any time he touches the ball in the paint—sometimes the foul gets called, sometimes it’s a turnover.

It’s probably not even worth discussing Georgetown’s defense, but DePaul managed to shoot 11-22 from three for the game. In that first half, the Hoyas allowed Javan Johnson (5-6) and Umoja Gibson (4-5) to shoot 9 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Was it a surprise to the Georgetown coaching staff that both these 5th-year players who shoot above 40% would be taking three pointers? Was the game plan to intentionally allow over a dozen open perimeter looks in the opening period?

While outrage towards the coaching has been deafening, not many fans have given up on the players, personally, yet. The lack of discipline allowed on the floor by the staff is appalling, but the turnovers and the three-point defense do not inspire a connection in the 14 games since these athletes transferred in. They are talented, but that is not enough. Discipline and pride have to come from inside if not coming from the coach. We are way past insanity, but hopefully real change happens before criticisms get too personal. The decision-making has been poor all around.

There are 17 conference games left. Butler (Jan 1, home) and Seton Hall (Jan 10, home) are each 0-3 as well, so a win could be on the horizon. But not if Ewing continues to let Georgetown play like this.

