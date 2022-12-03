GAME THREAD: South Carolina at Georgetown

Game 9: South Carolina Gamecocks (3-4) Georgetown Hoyas (4-4)
When: Today at Noon
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: FS1 (Scott Graham and Donny Marshall)
Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)
Series: Hoyas lead 4-2
Last Meeting: South Carolina won 80-67 last season at home and have taken the last two in the series. The Gamecocks previous victory came in the third round of the NIT in JT3’s first season.
KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 150, South Carolina 164
KenPom Projection: Georgetown 71-67 (64%)
Line: Georgetown -6.5, o/u 137.5
Well it looks like this is about as close as Georgetown and George Washington will get to playing this season. (Actually they both play Coppin State and American as well but let’s just forget that for a second) South Carolina and coach Lamont Paris came up for a test against the Colonials on Wednesday and they’ve stuck around for the rest of week.
At one point South Carolina was down 60-33 before losing 79-55. It was so bad that former Class of 2023 and Hoyas recruiting target GG Jackson took to twitter to issue an apology to the fans.
So it’s likely the Hoyas will be facing a team that’s tired of hearing about how bad their last game went and will have something to prove. Of course GG Jackson always has something to prove after entering college a year early. As a result this should be one of the best attended Georgetown games for NBA scouts this season.
WHICH GEORGETOWN WILL SHOW UP
The game in Lubbock was always expected to be a loss but it certainly took the scenic route. The Hoyas actually got blown out twice against Texas Tech but in the middle they put together their best basketball in coming back from 23 to get within a point. The biggest thing to look for today might be what Patrick Ewing does with his coin. It came up Bradley Ezewiro on Wednesday night and the NBA Hall of Famer was rewarded with some really good backup center minutes on a night where Qudus Wahab wasn’t effective at all.
NOT SO SUPER SIX
While this is match-up of teams from top conferences, the Hoyas and Gamecocks are off to poor starts. Right now Georgetown checks in 150 in KenPom. Last year the Hoyas were one of the lowest rated high major teams but at this point in the season, going into the South Carolina game, they were hovering around 100. South Carolina dropped like a rock after getting crushed in Foggy Bottom and are now at 163.
In fact, Georgetown and South Carolina are two of the six lowest rated teams among the Power Six. Here’s the list:
Georgetown 150
Florida State 160
South Carolina 163
Louisville 187
Cal 224
Oregon State 235
