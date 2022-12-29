GAME THREAD: Georgetown at DePaul

Game 14: Georgetown Hoyas (5-8, 0-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-7, 0-2)

When: Thursday at 8 PM

Where: Wintrust Arena (Chicago)

TV: FS2 (Wayne Randazzo and LaVall Jordan)

Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 33-13 overall (15-7 on the road)

Last Meeting: DePaul earned their first ever season sweep over the Hoyas with a 68-65 win back on Feb. 24 at Capital One Arena. The Blue Demons finished the game on a 5-1 run in the final 90 seconds.

Georgetown Quick Look:

KenPom: 168

Best Win: Siena (199)

Net: 230

Last 5: LLLWL

DePaul Quick Look:

KenPom: 122

Best Win: Loyola Ill (136)

Net: 176

Last 5: LLLWL

KenPom Prediction: DePaul 80, Georgetown 74 — 70%

Line: Georgetown +4.5, o/u 153.5

Hope everyone has enjoyed the holiday season but now it’s time to get back to business.

That business, for Georgetown at least, is trying to avoid going winless in 2022 against power conferences teams.

Overall, Georgetown is 5-28 in 2022. The wins are against Coppin State (OT), Green Bay, La Salle, UMBC and Siena. The Hoyas are 0-22 against Big East teams - conference tournament loss included.

A win against DePaul in Chicago would also put to bed another horrible streak in the form of the Hoyas 22-game Big East regular season losing streak. It’s a streak that’s now only surpassed by - you guessed it - DePaul’s 24 game slide into the abyss between the 2010 and 2011 seasons. The Blue Demons actually hit that dubious mark twice if you can believe it.

Seton Hall is already the first team sitting at the bottom after their 0-3 start but most would figure that tonight’s clash between the two teams predicted to finish 10th and 11th in the league will go a long way in determining who ends up bottom come March.

Tonight is a huge game for Patrick Ewing as it’s extremely unlikely there will be a way to paint this season as any type of improvement over last year’s disastrous 0-19 campaign without two wins against DePaul. The fact that tonight is a huge game for Georgetown really shows how far the program has fallen and how much ground they have to make up.

As mentioned above, Georgetown is still stuck on a 22-game slide in the league. A loss tonight for the Hoyas and it’s hard to figure when the win might (hopefully, eventually) come about.

Also: For those looking for a DePaul preview, you can go ahead and listen to the latest Kente Korner below with Steve Newhouse from DePaul’s 247 or check out their pre game write up.

