GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 2 UConn

Game 13: Georgetown Hoyas (5-7, 0-1) at No. 2 Connecticut Huskies (12-0, 1-0)

When: Today at 6:30 PM

Where: Gampel Pavilion (Storrs, Conn)

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando and Bill Raftery)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 383 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 36-34 overall but trail 12-18 on the road

Last Meeting: The Huskies won their fourth straight against the Hoyas with an 86-77 victory at Capital One Arena on 2/27/2022.

KenPom Ranking: UConn 1, Georgetown 171

KenPom Projection: UConn 86-60 (99%)

Net Ranking: UConn 1, Georgetown 247

Line: Georgetown + 22.5, o/u 146.5

Less than 250 tickets remain for tonight's BIG EAST Home Opener!



Get yours at https://t.co/nJHwRW8x47 pic.twitter.com/UPPB5DTj7E — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) December 20, 2022

When Georgetown takes the floor with No. 2 UConn tonight it will mark the largest gap in just about every category between Big East teams this season.

The Hoyas and Huskies are currently separated by 170 spots in KenPom and an unthinkable 246 spots in the Net Rankings that the NCAA loves to use come March. Right now Georgetown is playing the part of resume destroyer. Facing the Hoyas is bad for the other team’s numbers and a loss would be catastrophic for a team anywhere near the bubble.

The undefeated Huskies are no where near, nor will they ever be close to the bubble this season as Dan Hurley has everything going in the right direction in his fifth season at the helm.

Hoyas Historic Underdogs at No. 2 UConn Tonight



Hoyas pervious worst spot in a Big East game came early in 1999. https://t.co/PLdHHlrVt0 pic.twitter.com/U5quY52gmX — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 20, 2022

I’m a little short on time but if you want to learn more about this season’s UConn Huskies and what their fan base thinks about the current situation at Georgetown, just listen to the latest episode of Kente Korner.

Latest Kente Korner is up!



Veteran UConn reporter @DaveBorges joined us ahead of the Georgetown game.



We talked Hurley, Sanogo, being back in the Big East, Akok's return, the perspective on the Hoyas & a Calhoun update



Subscribe & listen @CasualHoya https://t.co/qInGIjZDGM — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 20, 2022

As mentioned above Georgetown is holding on to a 36-34 lead in the all-time series. A fifth straight win for the Huskies would bring UConn the closest they’ve been since they trailed the Hoyas 6-5 in 1981-82. The Hoyas largest lead in this series came at 27-9 after the 1992-93 season.

Georgetown opens as a 23.5 point underdog at UConn tomorrow night.



This is the largest underdog spot for the Hoyas since at least the formation of the Big East.



Also it's the largest Big East spread since DePaul was a 24.5 point underdog at Villanova on 12/28/2016 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 20, 2022

If you are looking for good news, the line looks like it’s dropped a full point down to 22.5. Here are the other big lines in the league since realignment. It’s not a place you want to find yourself but here we are in 2022-23.

Biggest lines in the Big East since realignment



St. John's (+26.5) at Villanova 2/13/16

DePaul (+24.5) at Villanova 12/28/16

DePaul (+22) at Villanova 3/1/16

St. John's (+21.5) at Xavier 2/3/16

DePaul (+21.5) at Villanova 1/10/15



Hoyas looking like +23 tonight at UCONN — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) December 20, 2022

