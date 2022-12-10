GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Syracuse

Game 11: Georgetown Hoyas (5-5) at Syracuse Orange (5-4, 1-0)

When: Today at 1 PM

Where: JMA Wireless Dome

TV: ABC (Kevin Brown and Sean Farnham)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 383 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Orange lead 52-45

Last Meeting: Georgetown won last season’s match-up 79-75 behind Aminu Mohammed’s best performance as a Hoya with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

KenPom Ranking: Syracuse 79, Georgetown 153

KenPom Projection: Syracuse 75-66 (79%)

Net Ranking: Syracuse 161, Georgetown 227

Line: Georgetown + 9.5, o/u 143.5

Well this is it. This is THE game for Georgetown.

Georgetown gets one final shot at grabbing a non-conference win against a Power 6 team this season when they visit Syracuse. This one fierce rivalry has taken quite a few steps back in recent years in terms of national interest and importance but it’s still a big deal for Georgetown and Syracuse. And, hey, after originally getting sent to ESPN2 it found it’s way on to ABC. They Hoyas have lost 24 straight games against Power 6 opposition. Their last win against a power program of course came against Jim Boeheim and the Orange when the Hoyas erased a 10-point halftime deficit.

You know what day it is. ✊ pic.twitter.com/yHU4STsGGt — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 10, 2022

RECORDS

Ewing is 5-12 all-time against non-conference Power 6 teams and he’s 2-3 against Syracuse with both of those wins coming at Capital One Arena. Georgetown’s last win at Syracuse came in December 2016 during JT3’s final season. As a program the Hoyas are 4-11 in the Dome since 2000 but they do hold a 4-3 series overall lead since against their old Big East rivals since conference realignment.

SYRACUSE

It’s not all been great up in the Dome as the Orange have dropped home games against Colgate and Bryant, where former Hoya Antwan Walker had himself a game.

Joseph Girard, Jesse Edwards and Judah Mintz all average over 30 minutes a game and score in double figures.

The Orange did score a nice win over Notre Dame in an early ACC game and enter today on a two-game winning streak.

There's no better game to formally honor Coach & Pearl as Ring of Honor members. Don't miss the next chapter this Saturday at the Dome.https://t.co/Ok1uCDVZRw pic.twitter.com/S3MvxFJjf5 — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) December 7, 2022

LACK OF COVERAGE

The Washington Post has really started to cool on the Hoyas. In breaking from tradition they haven’t sent a reporter to the last three home games but they did have a columnist weigh in on the program against Siena. There was no pre game write up before the Hoyas biggest game of the season and it seems unlikely they go with their own game story.

On Wednesday, I showed my DC ID and got four tickets to a Georgetown men’s basketball game. That says something. On the Hoyas, and their absolute lack of buzz. https://t.co/rCn6nOj1je — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) December 9, 2022

