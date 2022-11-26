GAME THREAD: Georgetown vs UMBC

Game 6: UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-3)

When: Today at Noon

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS2 (Scott Graham & Tarik Turner)

Radio: 1067 The Fan, Sirius 387 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season)

Series: Hoyas lead 5-0

Last Meeting: Georgetown scored a season-high in beating UMBC 100-71 last season.

KenPom Ranking: Georgetown 147, UMBC 293

KenPom Projection: Georgetown 81-70 (86%)

Line: Georgetown -11.5, o/u 151.5

GAMEDAY in DC❗️ Don't forget it's a Toys For Tots game! Bring new, unwrapped gifts to donate.



UMBC

⏰ Noon

FS2

106.7 The Fan / Sirius XM 387 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/5NuIdxk6zl#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/uDT92qm5vF — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) November 26, 2022

Georgetown sits at 3-3 and might actually be fortunate to hold that record despite the soft opening schedule. An entirely new team under a mainly new coaching staff doesn’t seem to fit together very well so far, particularly after halftime.

Brandon Murray missed the Hoyas loss to American earlier in the week but Patrick Ewing didn’t seem to think it would be a long term issue.

Colton Lawrence leads UMBC at 15.7 ppg and is joined in double-figures by teammates Matteo Picarelli (13.7 ppg) Jarvis Doles (10.3 ppg) and Jacob Boonyasith (10.2). Jim Ferry is in his second season at UMBC but has been a college head coach since 1998 and is closing in on 350 career wins.

This is the last dress rehearsal before taking a trip down to Lubbock to face a very good Texas Tech team that just dropped 2 out of 3 in Maui and will most certainly be in a bad mood.

Well, let’s see what happens.

Please leave your comments below. Seriously. Say something as we all try and get through this never ending holiday weekend.