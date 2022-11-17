LINKS: Georgetown and Loyola Marymount Face-off in Jamaica Classic on Friday

Your Georgetown Hoyas have flown down to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, taking on Loyola Marymount (2-2) on Friday, November 18. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 PM with the game televised on CBS Sports Network. La Salle and Wake Forest play before Georgetown on Friday and the Sunday game will be either noon or 2:30 PM.

The Lions have lost to UC Riverside (81-79) and UC Irvine (79-64), while beating Life Pacific University (99-49) and UC Davis (85-75).



LMU is led by seniors Cameron Shelton (17 PPG, 5.3 REB, 4 AST) and Keli Leaupepe (14.3PPG, 5.0 REB, 4 AST). Loyola has 10 athletes averaging above 11 minutes per game, with 6’9” Alex Merkviladze (8.8 PPG, 5 REB, 22.5 MPG) and 7-footer Rick Issanza (4.7 PPG, 5.7 REB, 11.7 MPG) splitting center duties and a 6’8” junior forward named Michael Graham leading the team in rebounds per game (8 PPG, 7 REB, 18 MPG).



It appears Noah Taitz and Dameane Douglas were early favorites to be starters, but neither has played a minute this year. Reportedly, Douglas had an ankle injury.



Shelton and Leaupepe have combined to shoot 16 for 37 from three this year. Chance Stephens (9-24, 37.5%) and Justin Ahrens (7-20, 35%) will also be perimeter threats. Overall, the team shoots about 34% in 29.5 three attempts per game.



Said another way, through four games, LMU is ranked 25th in the nation in three-point attempts with nearly 30 per game.



It seems rather likely that Loyola coach Stan Johnson watched the Coppin State and Northwestern games, so the Hoyas better be ready for another onslaught of shots from deep.

“We have to do a better job of defending. I think that it wasn’t just the fact that they hit 14 3s, it’s about effort,” Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said. “I didn’t think that we gave enough effort to win.” For the third time in as many games, Primo Spears led the Hoyas in scoring. He recorded 22 points and had a game-high six assists against the Wildcats. Jay Heath scored 13 points off the bench on 5-of-9 shooting in his first game of the season after being granted a waiver to compete by the NCAA. Loyola (2-2) has split its first four games following a 79-64 loss at UC Irvine on Tuesday. The Lions trailed by 20 at intermission, and they failed to get closer than 10 in the second half.

Ewing checking in on Broadus and Freeman as Morgan State is in the other bracket in Jamaica https://t.co/H0HiTfyuOl — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) November 17, 2022

LMU is led by Stan Johnson who is in his third year as the Head Coach of the Lions. The Lions are led by leading scorer Keli Leaupepe who is averaging 15.5 points per game through two contests. The Lions also boast two other members averaging double digit scoring averages with Alex Merkviladze, and Cam Shelton who has started 106 of his 113 career games played. The rest of the LMU starting lineup consists of guard, Justin Ahrens, and guard, Jalin Anderson. The Lions routed Life Pacific 99-49 in their season opener, and then dropped a nail biter Thursday night against Big West member, UC Riverside by a score of 81-79.

Some of the moments from last night’s double-digit win over UC Davis.#RaiseTheStandard pic.twitter.com/rowZjxJVKN — LMU Men's Basketball (@lmulionsMBB) November 13, 2022

Cameron Shelton’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount (CA) defeat UC Davis 85-75 Saturday night. Shelton added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Keli Leaupepe scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Chance Stephens shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points... Loyola Marymount (CA) entered halftime up 40-31. Shelton paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Loyola Marymount (CA) outscored UC Davis by one point in the final half, while Shelton led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Loyola Marymount portion of the Jersey Mike's Program https://t.co/zaYXXzuqbw pic.twitter.com/XBGP6zoDgd — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) November 17, 2022

Georgetown does a pretty good job to convert shots each possession, ranking 30th in the country in overall field goal percentage. Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount defense rates as somewhat average in defensive field goal conversion rate (ranked #182 nationally in that category). The Georgetown offense has a noticeable advantage at all three levels on this end of the floor. This site expects Georgetown to shoot 36.0% from three (2.4% above the D1 average), 38.3% from the mid-range (0.8% above the D1 average), 61.9% from near-proximity locations (3.3% above the D1 average), and 46.8% overall (3.4% above the D1 average)... Loyola Marymount has been converting field goals at a solid rate and is rated our #56 team in overall field goal percentage this season. The Georgetown defense, meanwhile, has been unexceptional in defensive field goal percentage, rated 135th nationally in that category. On this end of the court, the Loyola Marymount offense has an analytical edge in both three-point shooting and mid-range shooting, while the two opposing units are rated fairly evenly in near-proximity shooting. We expect Loyola Marymount to shoot 35.0% from behind the arc (1.4% above the D1 average), 40.6% from mid-range locations (3.1% above the D1 average), 59.3% from near-proximity (0.6% above the D1 average), and 45.2% overall (1.8% above the D1 average).

Coach Stan Johnson is changing the culture of LMU Men’s Basketball in what he called “A New Standard” in his first season. Now, he is in his third year and taking it to the next level in what he refers to as “Raise The Standard”. This approach includes connecting with people around the campus and alumni community in new and innovative ways. Through his monthly blog, facility renovations, and meeting students and faculty on campus, Coach Stan Johnson is putting his mark on the program. NEW PIECES IN 2022-23 This offseason, Coach Stan Johnson’s roster addressed two of his focusses: size and shooting. The Lions signed big man transfers Rick Issanza, a 7-1 center who previously played at Oklahoma, as well as Elon’s leader in rebounding and blocks from last year in Michael Graham. Shooting will come in the form of Ohio State graduate transfer Justin Ahrens, Stanford transfer Noah Taitz, and freshman Chance Stephens.

The Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic is almost here!



Make sure to tune in to watch on Friday so you don't miss any of the action.#JoinThePride x #JMJC pic.twitter.com/LaPzq2z2dA — LMU Athletics (@lmulions) November 17, 2022

