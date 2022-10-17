Ewing Asks for Prayers for Hoyas Legend

The Mutombo family, through the NBA, released a statement over the weekend that Georgetown Hoyas legend and Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently being treated for a brain tumor. Patrick Ewing is asking for the thoughts and prayers of all Georgetown fans in support of Dikembe and the Mutombo family.

Please keep Dikembe and the Mutombo family in your prayers.



Hoya Nation is behind you, Dikembe. https://t.co/5tTlmz9T4y — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) October 15, 2022

The statement says:

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Dikembe is, of course, known as much for his humanitarian efforts as his basketball prowess. Dikembe is as immensely popular for building hospitals in Africa as he is for his patented finger wag and “No, no, no!” after a rejection.

More recently, Hoyas fans have seen Dikembe as a scarf-wearing dad on the sidelines for every Georgetown game, rooting for his son Ryan and his teammates.

The 56-year-old Mutombo spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center out of Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, four-time defensive player of the year, three-time All-NBA selection and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for his career. Mutombo last played during the 2008-09 season and has worked extensively for charitable and humanitarian causes since.

We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family. (2/2) — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 15, 2022

Thoughts with Dikembe Mutombo and his family as he’s undergoing treatment for a brain tumor ….remember the time in 2018 when he flew an 8-year-old boy from the Democratic Republic of Congo to L.A. to pay for his tumor removal pic.twitter.com/3nYUejKM4C — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 15, 2022

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the 7-foot 2-inch Mutombo came to Washington's Georgetown University initially on an academic scholarship in 1987 – and rose to fame when he joined the basketball team in his second year. In 1997, two years before retiring from the NBA, Mutombo established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation with a mission to improve education and quality of life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“He is truly invaluable.” Dikembe Mutombo is the NBA’s greatest ambassador for Africa and international basketball. @andscape https://t.co/TQEyEXlWL7 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 15, 2022

Dikembe Mutombo, a basketball Hall of Famer and former Sixer, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta, according to a statement issued by the NBA. https://t.co/C003EtlRY1 — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) October 16, 2022

Mutombo speaks nine languages and founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, concentrating on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo. His foundation led the building of a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa, the capital city, and that facility has treated nearly a half-million people regardless of their ability to pay for care.

Fans of the Hoyas, Hawks, Nuggets, and Sixers, as well as basketball generally, have been wishing their best for Dikembe and his family for the past few days. With all the good he has done across the globe from, via his platform, he is clearly not deserving of such condition. Hearing that Mutombo is in good spirits and has great medical care is the best we can hope for at this point. He will beat this and we look forward to posting better news.

This truly is a time for Hoyas fans to come together to support the Mutombos with optimism and hope. Dikembe is Georgetown through and through. Sending Deke, Ryan, and the Mutombo family our prayers, thoughts, and positive energy is paramount at this point.

Get well soon, Dikembe! HOYA SAXA!