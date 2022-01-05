RE-RESCHEDULED: Hoyas to Host St. John’s at McDonough on Thursday, Feb 3

Five days into 2022 and we have yet another update for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas as three of the four games that were previously canceled will be rescheduled—the most recent rescheduled conference game having a new date and time. Now, St. John’s will visit the world-famous McDonough Arena on Thursday, February 3rd at 6PM.

The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the St. John’s at Georgetown game, which had been rescheduled for February 21, has been moved to Thursday, February 3, at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be played at McDonough Arena. FS1 will televise the contest. — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) January 5, 2022

Yesterday, the game was rescheduled for Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 7 p.m. Obviously, that has changed—and that date is now open for another rescheduled game.

ANNOUNCEMENT | BIG EAST Announces Rescheduled Georgetown vs. St. John’s MBB Game



Georgetown vs. St. John's

Monday, February 21

7 p.m. ET

FS1

McDonough Arena



Ticket details will be announced in February.#HOYASAXA https://t.co/4usqgLHoJS — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 4, 2022

We also learned that the game up in Providence will be January 20 at 5PM while the meeting with Creighton out at Omaha will be on February 14 at 9PM. The Xavier home game is the remaining one to reschedule.

Georgetown’s schedule, with at least 19 games (fingers crossed), currently looks like this:

January 7, 2022 (Friday) 6:30 p.m. Home Marquette Capital One Arena

Marquette Capital One Arena January 13, 2022 (Thursday) 7 p.m. Home Butler Capital One Arena

Butler Capital One Arena January 16, 2022 (Sunday) Noon or 4:30 p.m. Away St. John’s New York, N.Y.

January 20, 2022 (Thursday) 5 p.m. Away Providence College Providence, RI

January 22, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Villanova Capital One Arena

Villanova Capital One Arena January 25, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Away Connecticut Storrs, Conn.

January 29, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Away Butler Indianapolis, Ind.

February 1, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Home Seton Hall Capital One Arena

Seton Hall Capital One Arena February 3, 2022 (Thursday) 6 p.m. Home St. John’s McDonough

St. John’s McDonough February 6, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Providence Capital One Arena

Providence Capital One Arena February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) 9 p.m. Away DePaul Chicago, Ill.

February 12, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Creighton Capital One Arena

Creighton Capital One Arena February 14, 2022 (Monday) 9 p.m. Away Creighton University Omaha, Neb.

February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 8 p.m. Away Marquette Milwaukee, Wis.

February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 5 p.m. Away Villanova Villanova, Pa.

5-day opening

February 24, 2022 (Thursday) 8 p.m. Home DePaul Capital One Arena

DePaul Capital One Arena February 27, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Connecticut Capital One Arena

Connecticut Capital One Arena March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 7 p.m. Away Seton Hall Newark, N.J.

March 5, 2022 (Saturday) TBD Away Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio

ANNNOUNCEMENT | The BIG EAST Conference has announced a new game change!



St. John's at Georgetown

Thursday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. ET

FS1

McDonough Arena

(originally scheduled for Jan. 1 / originally rescheduled for Feb. 21) #HOYASAXA https://t.co/tho9PZqQKa — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 5, 2022

The BIG EAST Conference has been trying to reschedule games in chronological order for each team, so there is still plenty of optimism that the home game against Xavier will be rescheduled, as well.

The question will be, when will they be rescheduled and how might the inevitable short rest affect Georgetown and their BIG EAST foes down the stretch. Even with the rescheduling, Georgetown is expected to have 10+ games in February.

Capital One Arena is having a Kacey Musgraves concert on Feb 3 so Georgetown will have to play at McDonough



The issue on Feb 21 was Disney on Ice — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 5, 2022

We’ve already discussed that a potential disadvantage of the rescheduling is that Georgetown will now face Creighton in back-to-back home and away games on Saturday, February 12th (D.C.) and Monday, 14th (Omaha).

Now, the biggest gap of days (5) between games comes February 19-24 between visiting Villanova and hosting DePaul—where the St. John’s game was rescheduled to the first go-round.

There is a 4 day stretch between visiting UConn on January 25 and visiting Butler on January 29, but squeezing a (home) game there seems unlikely.

Press release from GU Hoyas:

St. John’s at Georgetown Game Moves to February 3

WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the St. John’s at Georgetown game, which had been rescheduled for February 21, has been moved to Thursday, February 3, at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be played at McDonough Arena. FS1 will televise the contest.

Ticket details will be released the week of January 24.