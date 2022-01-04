RESCHEDULED: Hoyas to Host Johnnies at McDonough on Monday, Feb 21

Four days into 2022 and we have even more news for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas as three of the four games that were previously canceled will be rescheduled. Now, St. John’s will visit the world-famous McDonough Arena on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Apparently, Capital One Arena has other plans for that Monday evening. No telling if Mickey and Elsa will be wearing Kente.

The other day, we learned that the game up in Providence will be January 20 at 5PM while the meeting with Creighton out at Omaha will be on February 14 at 9PM. The Xavier home game is the remaining one to reschedule.

Georgetown’s schedule, with at least 19 games (fingers crossed), currently looks like this:

January 7, 2022 (Friday) 6:30 p.m. Home Marquette Capital One Arena

Marquette Capital One Arena January 13, 2022 (Thursday) 7 p.m. Home Butler Capital One Arena

Butler Capital One Arena January 16, 2022 (Sunday) Noon or 4:30 p.m. Away St. John’s New York, N.Y.

January 20, 2022 (Thursday) 5 p.m. Away Providence College Providence, RI

January 22, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Villanova Capital One Arena

Villanova Capital One Arena January 25, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Away Connecticut Storrs, Conn.

January 29, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Away Butler Indianapolis, Ind.

February 1, 2022 (Tuesday) 8:30 p.m. Home Seton Hall Capital One Arena

Seton Hall Capital One Arena February 6, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Providence Capital One Arena

Providence Capital One Arena February 9, 2022 (Wednesday) 9 p.m. Away DePaul Chicago, Ill.

February 12, 2022 (Saturday) Noon Home Creighton Capital One Arena

Creighton Capital One Arena February 14, 2022 (Monday) 9 p.m. Away Creighton University Omaha, Neb.

February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 8 p.m. Away Marquette Milwaukee, Wis.

February 19, 2022 (Saturday) 5 p.m. Away Villanova Villanova, Pa.

February 21, 2022 (Monday) 7 p.m. Home St. John’s McDonough

St. John’s McDonough February 24, 2022 (Thursday) 8 p.m. Home DePaul Capital One Arena

DePaul Capital One Arena February 27, 2022 (Sunday) Noon Home Connecticut Capital One Arena

Connecticut Capital One Arena March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 7 p.m. Away Seton Hall Newark, N.J.

March 5, 2022 (Saturday) TBD Away Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio

The BIG EAST Conference has been trying to reschedule games in chronological order for each team, so there is still plenty of optimism that the home game against Xavier will be rescheduled, as well.

The question will be, when will they be rescheduled and how might the inevitable short rest affect Georgetown and their BIG EAST foes down the stretch.

We’ve already discussed that a potential disadvantage of the rescheduling is that Georgetown will now face Creighton in back-to-back home and away games on Saturday, February 12th (D.C.) and Monday, 14th (Omaha).

Now, the biggest gap of days (5) between games comes February 1-6 between home games against Seton Hall and Providence. There is a 4 day stretch between visiting UConn on January 25 and visitng Butler on January 29, but squeezing a game there seems unlikely.

Press release from GU Hoyas:

BIG EAST Announces Rescheduled Georgetown vs. St. John’s MBB Game

WASHINGTON – The BIG EAST Conference has announced the rescheduling of the Georgetown vs. St. John’s men’s basketball game. The game could not be played on the original date due to COVID-19 issues.

Georgetown vs. St. John’s – Monday, February 21, 7 p.m. ET, TV: FS1

McDonough Arena

(originally scheduled on January 1)

Ticket details will be announced in February.