HOYA SAXA: Howard G Wayne Bristol Jr Will Transfer to Georgetown

The rumors that the 6’6” Former MEAC ROY would be transferring in are true!

By whipple
Yale v Howard Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Georgetown Hoyas have a scholarship open and Patrick Ewing appears to have filled the spot with the 2019-20 MEAC Rookie of the Year, Wayne Bristol, Jr. Bristol is a 6’6” guard/wing from Upper Marlboro, MD, known for his shooting and athleticism.

Bristol is hopefully immediately eligible after leaving Howard in October, before the season started.

Bristol missed 2020-21 season due to injury, presumed to be a labrum issue, but he played well in 2019-20, averaging 12.5 ppg in 31 mpg, shooting 40% from three while attempting almost 4 threes per game.

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown had an extra scholarship open due to Tre King’s unavailability.

Wayne Bristol Jr is reported to be a high-character, high-athleticism player. It is believed he has 3 years of eligibility (plus a potential COVID nous year).

Here are some highlights.

This is a developing story...

Welcome, Wayne! HOYA SAXA!

