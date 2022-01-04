HOYA SAXA: Howard G Wayne Bristol Jr Will Transfer to Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas have a scholarship open and Patrick Ewing appears to have filled the spot with the 2019-20 MEAC Rookie of the Year, Wayne Bristol, Jr. Bristol is a 6’6” guard/wing from Upper Marlboro, MD, known for his shooting and athleticism.

Bristol is hopefully immediately eligible after leaving Howard in October, before the season started.

Howard guard Wayne Bristol Jr. has entered the transfer portal. Was named MEAC freshman of the year in 2019-20, where he averaged 12.5 points per game and 4.3 rebounds. Also shot 40% from 3. — Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) October 26, 2021

Bristol missed 2020-21 season due to injury, presumed to be a labrum issue, but he played well in 2019-20, averaging 12.5 ppg in 31 mpg, shooting 40% from three while attempting almost 4 threes per game.

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown had an extra scholarship open due to Tre King’s unavailability.

Wayne Bristol Jr is reported to be a high-character, high-athleticism player. It is believed he has 3 years of eligibility (plus a potential COVID nous year).

Here are some highlights.

This is a developing story...

Welcome, Wayne! HOYA SAXA!